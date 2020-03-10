FC Dallas, Montreal look to stay on the winning track

FC Dallas will look to keep Montreal guessing, and produce their first 2-0 start in five years, when they host the Impact on Saturday afternoon in Frisco, Texas.

Both teams garnered wins in their season openers last week.

FC Dallas got goals from Zdenek Ondrasek and Paxton Pomykal in the final 30 minutes in a 2-0 win against Philadelphia, with Jesse Gonzalez recording the shutout.

Last week, FC Dallas coach Luchi Gonzalez began the game again with 4-3-3 attack or with the more defensive 3-5-2 look employed, with much success in the second half against Philadelphia.

“We’re home two games consecutively to start the season so obviously we needed to focus on the first, and it was important to get the win,” Gonzalez said. “We want to keep improving, we want to have more of the ball we want to create more chances. We want to get pressure higher up the field.”

The Impact produced a victory in former French star Thierry Henry’s MLS coaching debut, rallying to beat New England on goals by Romell Quioto and former FC Dallas forward Maxi Urruti, the latter in the 80th minute.

Henry said his team needs to adaptable and be able to counter Dallas’ ball possession strategy.

“Ultimately we would like to have (possession of the ball) because you run less,” Henry said. “But if you don’t, you also need to do what you need to do to be able to tackle that. They like to play on the ball. They were able to beat a Philadelphia team that’s tough to manage. We’ll need to hang tight. They have very good players that can make a difference.”

The Impact’s two new signings, Victor Wanyama (Tottenham Hotspur) and Emanuel Maciel (acquired through a free transfer via Argentine side San Lorenzo) will not be available for Saturday as both players are still waiting for the necessary paperwork.

This is the only meeting of the year between the two sides. FC Dallas has never lost to the Impact at home, recording four wins in four meetings and outscoring Montreal 9-4 in those four games.

–Field Level Media