Fear of censorship over WhatsApp’s decision to limit forwarded messages

The use of communication applications during the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic has tripled. One of the services that has benefited the most from the confinement has been WhatsApp, a messaging company owned by Facebook that houses more than 2 billion users. To allegedly combat the spread of hoaxes, he has launched this week a new and controversial function: he has limited the forwarded messages to a single chat. A measure that has awakened, however, the specter of censorship among users against the Spanish Government, with a controversy in this regard that in recent hours has gained momentum precisely on the social networks of our country, despite the fact that the restriction it is global.

The new feature makes the platform more restrictive, which last year limited to five forwarded messages. The «app», which has 93% penetration of mobiles in Spain, also aims to reduce message chains. Unlike in the past, messages that have been forwarded more than five times in advance cannot be shared between groups and individual contacts from now on. A notification in the form of a floating window warns users that they cannot broadcast those messages, although it is possible to bypass the restriction by copying the content and pasting it in another chat. ABC has verified with three people residing in London (United Kingdom), Mexico City (Mexico) and Melbourne (Australia) the impossibility of forwarding a message to more than one contact.

The company has justified this decision, which is still unknown if it will continue after the pandemic, as a mechanism to reduce virality in order to focus on less activist and more personal communication. This limitation has been in force since this week worldwide, although it is being progressively extended. “In recent weeks, the public has also used the platform to organize mass actions to support health workers,” sources at the company point out in this newspaper. But they caution: “We have seen a significant increase in the number of forwardings that users find can be overwhelming and can help spread disinformation. We believe that it is important to decrease the transmission of these messages to maintain WhatsApp as a space for personal conversation ».

One of the collateral effects of the proliferation of social networks in recent years has been the boom in so-called «fake news» or false news. Messages that, in many occasions, include biased data and can fall into the dangerous hole of the hoaxes. Faced with this new scenario, information verification companies have started to normalize and have begun to reach agreements with the main internet giants. Teams of human reviewers charged with deciding what is harmful to public debate.

Last year, Facebook, an American company, reached an agreement to partner with 43 firms specializing in fact checking at the international level. In Spain, the people in charge of the activities are Newtral, producer of television programs such as “The Objective” founded by journalist Ana Pastor, with a marked progressive and pro-government ideology, and Maldita.es, an independent project born in 2018 and collaborating with the television channel «La Sexta». This project raised about 77,260 euros in a “crowdfunding” campaign to become a non-profit foundation. A type of organization that have certain tax advantages.

Three institutions that have received, together with the EFE Agency, a certification by the International Fact-Checking Network that accredits their work as verifiers of information on the internet. Google has also supported some of these initiatives, choosing Maldita as the coordination platform in Europe to “help reduce the harmful spread of false information.” The internet giant has allocated 6.5 million dollars (5.4 million euros) in financing for around twenty data verifiers.

The tutelage measures on Facebook began to work actively this past January, when a message published on January 5 attributed to Santiago Abascal, president of Vox, was labeled for the first time on the social network as “false information”. criticizing the government: “The Socialists applauding the heirs of ETA once they obtain the gang’s safe-conduct from the rostrum.” Facebook’s algorithm called it false. Since then, users who wanted to share the message came across a notification that was attributed as disinformation. The posts are not removed despite passing the verification filter, but the social network gives it less visibility on its wall of updates and highlights it with a poster. According to the US multinational, “we maintain relationships with both government and non-government officials, as well as with political leaders and political parties in the countries where we operate.”

After introducing limits on messages forwarded in 2019 to restrict their virality, the “app” has registered a 25% decrease in the forwarding of this type of messages worldwide, the company acknowledges. .