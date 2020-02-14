Fearless female soldiers fighting ISIS bite live snakes at Iraqi combat school

Incredible images from a Peshmerga graduation ceremony show female soldiers biting into live snakes and rabbits. They have played a crucial role in taking on ISIS

Ferocious female soldiers taking on ISIS have been snapped biting into live snakes and rabbits at an Iraqi combat school.

The incredible snaps show graduates from Peshmerga, Kurdish military forces.

As part of their ceremony, the soldiers sunk their teeth into live snakes and rabbits.

In another image, a male and female soldier are pictured biting into a snake and they hold it among themselves.

They also made their way through sloppy mud to show off their military capacity.

And they also battled with their male counterparts at the the Iraqi-Kurdish town or Soran, reports The Sun.

Peshmerga played a crucial role in the battle against ISIS in 2014.

They are reportedly renowned for using female fighters on the front line.

This led ISIS to become “terrified of the force because they thought being killed by a woman lost them a place in paradise”.

In another incredible image from the ceremony, one soldier kicks into a board with an incredible high kick.

In the UK, former ISIS bride Shamima Begum recently lost her appeal to return home after fleeing to join the sick death cult.

Begum, now 20, left the UK in February 2015 and lived under ISIS rule for more than three years.

She was found, nine months pregnant, in a Syrian refugee camp in February last year.

Former home secretary Sajid Javid stripped her of her Brit citizenship later that month, a decision Begum’s lawyers argued was unlawful as it rendered her stateless.

Such a decision is lawful only if an individual is entitled to citizenship of another country.

Last year, Ms Begum took legal action against the Home Office at the High Court and the Special Immigration Appeals Commission (SIAC), a specialist tribunal which hears challenges to decisions to remove someone’s Brit citizenship on national security grounds.

The tribunal, led by SIAC president Mrs Justice Elisabeth Laing, ruled on Friday that the decision to revoke Ms Begum’s Brit citizenship did not render her stateless.

Judge Doron Blum, announcing the decision of the tribunal, said that the move did not breach the Home Office’s “extraterritorial human rights policy by exposing Ms Begum to a real risk of death or inhuman or degrading treatment”.