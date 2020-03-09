Fears for a coronavirus quarantine centre at University of Sydney next door to a primary school

A university accommodation facility next door to a primary school is set to become a coronavirus quarantine centre.

Parents from Sydney’s Darlington Public School are outraged the University of Sydney plan to use its Abercrombie Building to house students who may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The university plans to use the building to isolate potentially infected students from the rest of the campus.

Students who live in the facility have been told they may need to vacate their accommodation for incoming patients.

Darlington Public School mother Emily Pettafor said she and other parents were left in the dark about the university’s plans.

‘I have heard health professionals say you would have to be within spitting distance for this disease to be a risk, well this is actually within spitting distance,’ she told Nine News.

‘The kids play outside along the border of this building, at some points we are within a metre of it.’

Darlington parents and students living in the Abercrombie Building have posted online petitions to stop the university’s plans going ahead.

The accommodation includes available staff 24-7 and 200 beds including studio-style rooms.

Anyone with coronavirus in the facility would be taken to hospital for treatment.

A University of Sydney spokesperson said they were in contact with Darlington Public School, but backed their plans as being in accordance with health guidelines.

‘In accordance with NSW Health advice, the potential use of this facility for self-isolation purposes does not pose a risk to our surrounding community.’

Students on site were told they would be given a 48 hour window to vacate the premises where they will be relocated to alternative student housing for up to eight weeks.

Their perks include a 60 per cent drop in rent, with University of Sydney assuring they will pay any removal costs.

The students petition claims it is merely a cost-cutting exercise.

‘The university could rent external accommodation which would lead to a more comfortable quarantine as well as not needing to jeopardise local health and evicting 200 residents,’ the petition reads.

There are an estimated 15,000 University of Sydney students trapped in China following the government imposed travel ban on February 1.

Students who miss the March 31 deadline to begin semester one will be able to study online, with rebates of up to $4,000 available for those whose courses aren’t available in a digital setting.

The coronavirus now has more than 110,000 confirmed cases worldwide.