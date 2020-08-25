Fears months of Brits working from home will trigger fresh UK obesity crisis

The Government must set aside cash to tackle the obesity boom home-working will cause, says a top expert.

The number of people working from home full-time is set to rise from 2.8million to 6.8million, according to a survey by the Chartered Institute of Personal Development.

Tam Fry, head of the National Obesity Forum, said: “The health impacts will be considerable.

“There is a shift upwards in obesity because of people eating more, and at different times to normal, and not exercising.

What do you think about this story? Join in the debate in the comments below

“There used to be quite a lot of exercise taken going to and from work and that is going to be cut.

“It follows that obesity will rise.”

Currently 28.7% of adults in England are obese with 35.6% overweight, which costs the NHS £6.1billion each year.

Mr Fry thinks Boris Johnson ’s £10million campaign to take on obesity is doomed.

He said: “The problem at the moment is that Boris, having announced his ‘war on fat’, and having assumed that war would be spearheaded for him by Public Health England – got rid of Public Health England.

“Local government are going to be the people who will end up with the problem, but they themselves are hugely short of money.

“Local government say, ‘We can’t do anything, we have been cut back.’

“There have been about £700million of cuts. They just can’t cope.”