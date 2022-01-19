Fears of a conflict with Russia over Ukraine have prompted European leaders to increase their threats.

Fears of a conflict with Russia over Ukraine have prompted European leaders to escalate their threats.

If Moscow attacks its neighbor, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warns, it will pay a “high price.”

European officials and Nato are attempting to avert a Russian military offensive against Ukraine, amid fears that Moscow is planning the continent’s bloodiest armed conflict since the 1990s Balkan wars.

Nato has invited Russia to talks on European security and arms control in a new attempt to deter military action.

It comes after Russia walked out of meetings in Geneva, Brussels, and Vienna last week, claiming the talks had reached a “dead end.”

After meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin, Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated, “The main task now is to prevent a military attack on Ukraine.”

“We are of course ready to enter into a serious dialogue with Russia on security issues in Europe,” Mr Scholz said, but he warned Russia of the economic consequences if it intervened in Ukraine.

Mr Scholz stated, “It is clear that there will be a high cost and that all of this will have to be discussed if there is a military intervention against Ukraine.”

Annalena Baerbock, Germany’s foreign minister, met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow and later stated that Russia’s build-up of 100,000 troops on its border with Ukraine had “no understandable reason” and was “hard not to take as a threat.”

She urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to back away from the precipice, warning that any incursion across Ukraine’s border would be met with harsh economic sanctions.

“We have no choice but to carry them out, even if it comes at a high economic cost,” she said.

Mrs Baerbock had just returned from Kyiv, where she stated that Germany would “do everything possible to ensure Ukraine’s security.”

She also stated that if the Ukraine crisis worsens, the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which would connect Russia and Germany, should not be allowed to operate.

If there is an attack on Ukraine, the US and its European allies are considering sanctions against Russian banks, despite initial calls to cut them off from the international SWIFT payment system.

European leaders ramp up threats amid fears of conflict with Russia over Ukraine