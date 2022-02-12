Fears of a Russian invasion have prompted the United States to evacuate the embassy in Ukraine.

AP Diplomatic Writer, MATTHEW LEE

WASHINGTON (AP) — The US embassy in Kyiv will be evacuated as Western intelligence officials warn that a Russian invasion of Ukraine is becoming increasingly likely.

According to US officials, the State Department plans to announce on Saturday that nearly all American staff at the Kyiv embassy will be required to leave in the event of a feared Russian invasion.

A small number of officials will remain in Kyiv, but the vast majority of the nearly 200 Americans stationed at the embassy will be sent out or relocated to Ukraine’s far west, near the Polish border, in order for the US to maintain diplomatic relations with the country.

The State Department did not respond to a request for comment.

The department had previously ordered the families of US embassy personnel in Kyiv to leave the country.

However, if non-essential personnel wanted to leave, it was up to them.

The move comes as the US has increased its warnings about a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

A small number of US diplomats may be relocated to Ukraine’s far west, near the border with Poland, a NATO ally, according to the officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

The Pentagon announced on Friday that it will send another 3,000 combat troops to Poland to join the 1,700 already stationed there in a show of American commitment to NATO allies concerned about a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

According to a defense official who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of Pentagon ground rules, the additional soldiers will leave their post at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, in the coming days and should arrive in Poland by early next week.

They are the 82nd Airborne Division’s infantry brigade’s final elements.

Their mission in Ukraine will be to train and deter, not to fight.