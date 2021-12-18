Fears of a Semeru volcano eruption prompt Indonesia to raise its alert level.

After an earlier eruption in December, Semeru could erupt again.

Indonesian authorities have raised the alert level on Java Island to the second highest, citing fears that the Semeru volcano will erupt again, according to the country’s Geological Agency.

According to the agency, some activity has been detected in the active volcano, which could result in lava and flammable gases.

However, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Arifin Tasrif stated that 8 million cubic meters of sand from the volcano’s crater had blocked the Besuk Kobokan River on the lava path, and warned that lava would spread further if the volcano erupted again.

Following the eruption, approximately 10,000 people in the area were evacuated.

After heavy rains sparked the sudden eruption, the volcano spewed thick columns of ash thousands of meters into the sky and scorching lava flowed down its slopes.

Falling ash blanketed several villages, and volcanic debris damaged homes.

Semeru, which stands 3,676 meters (12,000 feet) above sea level, erupted twice this year, in December 2020 and January.

Indonesia, a nearly 275-million-strong archipelago, lies along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” a fault-line-riddled region prone to frequent volcanic eruptions and earthquakes.

Merve Berker is the author of this piece.