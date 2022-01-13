Fears of a third World War are growing as Europe comes “closest to armed conflict in 30 years” over the Ukraine crisis.

As war tensions over the Ukraine crisis escalate, top diplomats have warned that Europe is “closer than it’s ever been to armed conflict” in the last 30 years.

According to an expert, the US must prepare for an escalation with 100,000 Russian troops massed on the Ukrainian border.

In a press conference on Thursday, US Ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Michael Carpenter said, “We’re facing a crisis in European security.”

“The war drums are beating louder, and the rhetoric has become shrill.”

With rumbling tensions in Georgia, Armenia, and Moldova, as well as Ukraine, a top official in Poland, which borders Ukraine and Russia, has warned that fears of World War 3 are growing.

“The risk of war in the OSCE area appears to be greater than it has ever been in the last 30 years,” said Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau.

“We have been facing the prospect of a major military escalation in Eastern Europe for several weeks.”

“We should concentrate on a peaceful resolution of the conflict in and around Ukraine,” he continued.

Near the Ukrainian border, more than 100,000 Russian troops are stationed, while separate battles with separatists backed by Moscow continue to erupt.

It comes as Nato and Russia failed to reach an agreement to end the crisis, which is threatening to engulf neighboring countries.

Despite four hours of talks, Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg claims that “significant differences” still exist.

He also warned Russia that if it used force against Ukraine, it would “pay a high price.”

Nato is preparing for the “real risk of a new armed conflict in Europe,” Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

Moscow refutes reports that it is planning an invasion of the country.

Putin’s government insists on guarantees for its own security, including a halt to any further Nato expansion and a withdrawal of Nato forces from eastern European countries.

The Kremlin has slammed US legislation introduced by Senate Democrats this week that would impose sanctions on Putin personally if Russia invades Ukraine, as the verbal war continues.

Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin, described the move as “an outrageous measure that is comparable to breaking off relations” and an “extremely negative” gesture while talks are ongoing.

The sanctions bill has been dubbed a “nervous breakdown” by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

The drumbeat of war is becoming increasingly audible, and the rhetoric has become shrill.

“I read with amazement all these initiatives, like adults, serious politicians… And such steps do not do honor at all,” he continued in an interview on Russia’s Channel One.

“Sanctions could be imposed regardless of whether there is an…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.