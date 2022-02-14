Fears of new virus outbreaks have prompted a new Covid jabs ad campaign aimed at unvaccinated British citizens.

Sage has warned that if people’s behavior returns to pre-pandemic levels, the UK could be hit by a new wave of infections.

The government has launched a new public awareness campaign aimed at persuading unvaccinated people to get the Covid-19 vaccine, amid concerns that they may be vulnerable to future coronavirus outbreaks.

Covid cases, hospitalizations, and deaths have all dropped dramatically in the last week, returning to levels seen before the Omicron wave began.

However, the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) has warned that as more people return to normal life, infection rates may rise again in the months ahead.

Despite high overall vaccination coverage, 3.6 million adults in England have yet to receive a single dose of the Covid-19 vaccine six months after it became available to all over-18s.

The daily rate of vaccinations in the UK has dropped to around 60,000, the same as it was 14 months ago.

Only about 80% of those eligible for a booster shot have taken advantage of the offer, leaving more than eight million people who are eligible for a third dose but have declined.

People who were initially hesitant to get vaccinated – for example, because of pre-existing medical conditions – but later changed their minds after being convinced by evidence that the jabs are safe and effective are featured in a new set of Government advertisements published in newspapers and magazines.

Ministers believe that stigmatizing those who refuse to receive the vaccine could backfire.

According to polling data, the majority of unvaccinated Britons are willing to consider getting vaccinated at some point, with hardline anti-vaxxers making up a small minority.

Sage experts gathered last week to look at data that suggests the public is still voluntarily limiting social contact, with a 20 to 45 percent reduction in virus transmission.

“This suggests that if behaviors revert quickly to pre-pandemic norms and mitigations are removed, there is significant potential for transmission to increase,” they concluded.

By the 24th of February, the Government intends to repeal all remaining Covid rules in England, including the requirement to self-isolate after a positive test, with a long-term review.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

New Covid jabs ad campaign aimed at unvaccinated Brits amid fears they are vulnerable to fresh waves of virus