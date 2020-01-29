Fears of New Zealand coronavirus cases via Australian tourists

Three people in a tour group travelling around New Zealand were rushed to hospital due to fears they are infected with coronavirus.

The tour group had arrived in Auckland from Australia on Saturday night before travelling to Rotorua on New Zealand’s North Island.

They may have came into contact with someone infected with the deadly virus during a flight to Sydney on January 20.

Lakes District Health Board issued a statement on Monday confirming three members of the group of 19 were assessed on Sunday.

‘As part of a co-ordinated response by health agencies, the group were firstly assessed by St John paramedics,’ the statement read.

‘Three people were then taken to Rotorua Hospital’s Emergency Department for further assessment. While they were found to have no symptoms that would indicate infection with the virus, a range of tests were taken for processing.’

The three people were discharged on Sunday evening and were allowed to re-join their tour group.

Toi Te Ora Public Health Medical Officer of Health, Dr Neil de Wet, said public health services are reviewing whether any further measures are necessary.

Local health services in New Zealand are working closely with the Ministry of Health to ensure appropriate protocols are followed and any risk to the public is managed appropriately.

Symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough, and trouble breathing, and can appear anywhere from two to 14 days after exposure.

Lakes DHB Chief Executive Nick Saville-Wood said staff are aware of the need to be vigilant for signs and symptoms, especially of those with flu-like symptoms.

The virus has so far killed 56 people in China and infected 2,000 people worldwide, with the city of Wuhan – the epicentre of the disease – in lockdown.

Three men are in hospital in Sydney after flying in from China, while another man in his 50s is being treated in Melbourne.

Chinese authorities are scrambling to stop the spread of the deadly illness, restricting transport in the Hubei province including its capital Wuhan.

Coronavirus has been confirmed in other countries including Thailand, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, France, Malaysia and the United States.