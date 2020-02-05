Fears of spike in UK coronavirus cases as thousands continue flooding into UK from China

There are fears of a huge spike in UK coronavirus cases as thousands of passengers continue to flood into the UK from China on scheduled flights.

Despite the US, Australia, New Zealand, Italy, Taiwan and Vietnam barring foreigners entry from China, hulking passenger jets continue to land at Heathrow each day.

The Foreign Office on Tuesday urged Britons to leave China, advising against all but essential travel to the virus-stricken country, however thousands of Chinese continue arriving daily.

In addition to those returning home, foreigners can still arrive from China, with four jets landing at Heathrow tomorrow from Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou, bringing up to 1,200 passengers.

It comes as the government announced a final repatriation jet was being chartered to bring back Britons from Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus which has killed 490 and infected more than 20,000 worldwide.

As for those arriving on commercial jets at Heathrow, the government says it has a team of public health experts at the London airport to ‘support anyone travelling from China who feels unwell.’

‘These hubs will bring in rotational teams of seven clinicians, working in shifts, who will be on hand to support patients on arrival.’ The government says.

‘China has also introduced port-of-exit screening so people already exhibiting symptoms are not allowed to leave the country.’

However, the government also say that most people who develop symptoms will not get them until after they have left the airport.

The government further advise that anyone who has travelled from the virus-stricken country in the last two weeks should remain indoors and call NHS 111 if they feel unwell.

The UK’s recent step to order UK nationals to leave China follows in the footsteps of earlier moves made by other countries like the US.

Indeed, the US State Department has ordered its citizens not to travel to China under any circumstances while the British Foreign Office’s instructions are merely advisory.

President Donald Trump declared the outbreak a public health emergency as he signed an order on Friday denying entry to the foreign nationals.

US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said anyone who has been in China’s Hubei province in the past two weeks will be subject to mandatory quarantine for 14 days.

However, in the UK the government only advises those who have been in Wuhan in the last two weeks to stay indoors and call NHS 111.

For those who have been elsewhere in China in the last two weeks, the government advise that they should only follow the same steps if they develop symptoms.

The coronavirus has an incubation period of 14 days during which someone infected may not exhibit symptoms or feel unwell but be able to infect others.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said today: ‘We now advise British nationals in China to leave the country if they can, to minimise their risk of exposure to the virus.

‘Where there are still British nationals in Hubei province who wish to be evacuated, we will continue to work around the clock to facilitate this.’

The Foreign Office added that commercial flights departing from China were still available throughout the country, except in Hubei where the virus originated.

It comes as Mr Raab told MPs the Government had been ‘allocated 14 places on an Air New Zealand fight today for UK nationals and their dependants’.

The Foreign Office has declined to say how many British nationals in Hubei province have come forward to say they wish to return to the UK, but the last flights out of Wuhan are expected to leave this week.

The updated Foreign Office advice comes after Mr Hancock said on Monday there were ‘no plans to evacuate all remaining UK nationals in China’.

He added: ‘We haven’t seen the peak of the coronavirus by a long stretch and we expect more cases in the UK.

‘We have a full plan in place to treat all those who have symptoms and test positively for coronavirus and we are working with international partners both to slow the spread and also to do the research that we need to do to find a vaccine.’

Health officials are trying to trace 239 people who flew from Wuhan to the UK before travel restrictions came into force.

A total of 94 UK nationals and family members have been evacuated to Britain from Wuhan on two flights which arrived on Friday and Sunday.

One passenger was taken to hospital in Oxford after telling medics he had a cough and a cold.

The rest of those who came back are in quarantine at Arrowe Park Hospital on the Wirral.

The Department of Health said that, as of Tuesday, 414 people have tested negative for coronavirus.

The World Health Organisation said it is still early in the outbreak, but coronavirus does not yet constitute a pandemic.