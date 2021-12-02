Fears of war as Putin orders US officials to leave Russia IMMEDIATELY due to fears of a Ukrainian invasion after 100,000 troops mass on the border.

VLADIMIR Putin has ordered all US officials to leave Russia immediately, amid concerns that he is planning an invasion of Ukraine.

The Kremlin has amassed a force of 100,000 troops, including tanks, artillery, and ballistic missiles, within striking distance of its neighbors’ borders.

US embassy personnel who have been in Moscow for more than three years have been ordered to return home by January 31, according to Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

Russian tanks are seen maneuvering in a border region with Ukraine in new footage.

On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that if Putin had a pretext, he could quickly order an invasion of Ukraine.

“Evidence that Russia has made plans for significant aggressive moves against Ukraine” is “deeply concerning,” he said.

“We don’t know if President Putin has decided to invade.”

We know he’s putting the infrastructure in place to do so quickly,” he said.

Russia has also “intensified disinformation to portray Ukraine as the aggressor” and increased anti-Ukrainian propaganda by more than tenfold since its invasion of the country in 2014.

“If things weren’t so serious, the idea that Ukraine poses a threat to Russia would be a bad joke,” he said.

Putin could “claim provocation for something they were planning to do all along,” he said.

Russia could invade Kiev by the end of January, according to Kiev’s intelligence chief.

The scale of Vladimir Putin’s attack was laid out by Ukrainian commander Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Kiev’s defense intelligence agency.

The invasion would include airstrikes and artillery bombardments, according to Brigadier General Budanov, according to The Military Times.

Then, up to 3,500 paratroopers and special forces would launch an air assault.

Ukraine was allied with Russia as part of the Soviet Union until the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, after which it declared independence.

Both countries remained closely linked, but Ukraine gradually distanced itself from the West, seeking deeper ties.

The open conflict was sparked by the Ukrainian Revolution of 2014, when a popular uprising deposed Viktor Yanukovych’s pro-Russian government.

Putin’s forces retaliated by annexing Crimea from Ukraine, a move widely condemned by the West.

When pro-Russian separatists in Eastern Ukraine took up arms against the state, the conflict spiraled out of control.

Russia backed separatist forces in Donetsk and Luhansk, which formed breakaway republics.

Putin’s forces then launched a military incursion into these areas, pledging support for the insurgents.

