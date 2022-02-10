Fears that the Federal Reserve will become more hawkish in the face of record inflation have sent US stocks plunging.

Investors are concerned that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates more quickly and more aggressively this year in order to keep inflation under control.

US stocks were hit by record inflation on Thursday, with major indices ending the day in the red.

According to the Labor Department, consumer prices increased 7.5 percent year over year in January, the largest 12-month increase since February 1982.

In December, the consumer price index increased by 7%, exceeding market expectations of 7.3 percent.

To close at 35,241, the Dow Jones dropped 526 points, or 1.47 percent.

The S&P 500 fell 83 points, or 1.81 percent, to 4,504.

The Nasdaq fell 304 points (2.1%) to 14,185.

With expectations of a more hawkish Fed, the VIX volatility index increased by 19.7% to 25.90.

The dollar index increased by 0.18 percent to 95.67, while the yield on ten-year US Treasury notes increased by 6.5 percent to 2.052 percent.

Gold fell 0.34 percent to $1,827 per ounce, while silver dropped 0.5 percent to $23.19 per ounce.

Crude oil prices were fluctuating.

Brent crude was down 0.25 percent at (dollar)91.32 per barrel, while WTI was up 0.36 percent at (dollar)89.98.