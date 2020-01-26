Feature: American woman living in Egypt loves Chinese culture

by Mahmoud Fouly

CAIRO, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) — Marilyn Malak, an American woman living in Egypt, loves Chinese culture.

“I like the Chinese art, the Chinese tea and the Chinese culture in general. I have been studying Tai Chi here for maybe 12 years,” Marilyn said in a recent interview with Xinhua at the Chinese Cultural Center (CCC) in Cairo.

Marilyn, 79, is married to a retired Egyptian businessman and she has been living in Egypt for about 20 years. She is also a frequent visitor of the CCC to attend Chinese martial art Tai Chi classes and various Chinese activities and exhibitions.

“Tai Chi has helped me very much to have a healthy old age and I am very grateful. The CCC is a very welcoming place. I have many friends here,” she added.

Marilyn pointed out that she hasn’t been to China before but she would like to visit it one day, saying that she loves the beauty of the country and the beauty of its culture.

Marilyn loves to attend the Chinese activities at the center and she admires the Chinese art, music and architecture.

“I have recently attended a teapot exhibition here at the center. The beauty of the Chinese golden teapots was more valuable than the gold itself,” said the American lady.

Marilyn described the Chinese culture as “beautiful” and the Chinese architecture as “artistic and unique.”

“The Chinese make best use of all their talents. They can do anything and learn anything, and they work very hard. All my Chinese Tai Chi teachers are so amazing,” the American lady continued.

She emphasized that people should learn about other cultures, stressing that cultural interaction promotes understanding and peace.

“We should all do that and learn from the best in each culture. I believe cultural interaction is the way to achieve world peace. It broadens peoples’ minds and opens their eyes to see the good things in others,” Marilyn told Xinhua.