Feature: Bird flu severely hits poultry farms in central India

by Pankaj Yadav

NEW DELHI, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) — The current outbreak of bird flu in India has gravely hit poultry farms in Jhabua district in the central state of Madhya Pradesh.

Samples collected from the local poultry farms had been sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) located in the Bhopal city in Madhya Pradesh, and they tested positive.

“The samples’ report, released on Tuesday evening, confirmed the bird flu,” said Dr A.S. Diwakar, a local government veterinary doctor in the district.

He added that the local health authorities arranged vaccines and some medical doses for the chickens falling ill but they failed to work.

“Around 2,000 chicken of the Kadaknath variety have died in one of the bigger poultry farms in our area over the past 4-5 days. The virus possibly came in from some external source. The areas around these poultry farms have been sealed and the district administration has banned poultry sales from here,” said Naresh Hada, the owner of the Jhabua Kadaknath Poultry Farm who spoke to Xinhua over phone.

He added, “Fortunately my poultry farm is safe. I am taking all possible precautions. I am not allowing entry of anyone from outside, and also taking enough care ensuring regular cleanliness inside my farm.”

Vinod Meda, the owner of one of the affected farms, said, “I have suffered huge financial losses due to the bird flu.”

Meda said he was about to supply Kadaknath chickens to a new poultry farm set up by former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni in Ranchi, capital city of the eastern state of Jharkhand.

“I was supposed to supply Kadaknath variety of chickens to Dhoni’s new poultry farm in December. But due to rains I wasn’t able to supply. I had planned to send the consignment to Dhoni within this week, but now the bird flu hit the birds in my poultry farm,” said Meda.

According to Diwakar, the local administration is taking every precautionary measure to ensure that the bird flu doesn’t spread to more farms.

“Once the samples tested positive the local administration officials culled all the chickens in the affected farm. Areas of around one square kilometre around the affected poultry farms have been sealed and chickens owned by surrounding villagers are also being culled,” he said.

The doctor added that the private poultry farm owners perhaps don’t take proper safety and hygiene precautions, which might have led to the spread of bird flu.

The Kadaknath chicken is gaining popularity in northern parts of India over the past several years. One fully grown chicken of this particular variety is sold at the price of 1,100 Indian Rupees (around 15 U.S. dollars).

Black in colour, this chicken breed is famous for having more nutritional value than the normal white chicken, and a Kadaknath egg in India is sold for about 41 U.S. cents.

So far bird flu has spread to 10 Indian states, namely Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Gujarat.

Mohammad Idul, an employee of the Arsh Egg Farm in Gurugram district of the northern state of Haryana, said, “We have around 300 pieces of Kadaknath variety, besides around 100 of other variety. So far there is no flu yet in our farm. There is no affect on our sales so far.” Enditem