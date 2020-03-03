Feature: Brussels metro passengers stand up to discrimination against Asians over COVID-19

by Xinhua writer Wang Zichen

BRUSSELS, March 1 (Xinhua) — If Asians are facing racist attacks related to the novel coronavirus epidemic on the Brussels metro, what would others do?

A video by a Belgian director documented positive reactions of almost the majority of the people captured on the scene who defended the Asian passengers and denounced the discrimination against them.

That’s what “Would You React?”, a French-language YouTube channel with nearly a million subscribers, recently set out to explore in a social experiment – with two hidden cameras.

In the video, two women acted as hecklers accusing three Asian passengers who were also part of the shooting team of posing a public risk because of the novel coronavirus outbreak in China.

The reactions of bystanders were “surprisingly” positive as in all four scenes they stood up to the racism.

Two women – one black and one white – fired back at the racism, stressing that the Chinese people must not be slandered simply because of the novel coronavirus epidemic in their country.

“You are very rude! Like that, it’s not OK! Very rude!” some passengers were recorded as saying in the video in response to the racist acts.

Another woman shed tears after defending the Asian passengers, explaining that she stood up for them because she once suffered from racism and she could not let it happen to other people.

The video, directed by Jonathan Lambinet, has been viewed over a million times on YouTube with over 5,700 comments since it was uploaded on Feb. 17. It is also widely circulated on social media in other countries.

“I was moved by the solidarity of people towards the 3 Asian people, it should be like that everywhere and for all causes,” a YouTube user named Anna Belle wrote the comment in French.

In an interview with Xinhua over the weekend, Lambinet said, “Just don’t say anything or don’t do anything because I’m not a racist, for me, is not good. You have to react, you have to do more to make the racism out.”

“You can be better and you can make positivity,” he said.

According to the World Health Organization, there were 87,137 confirmed COVID-19 cases globally as of Sunday. As European countries reported more infections last week, an increasing number of people of Asian origin are experiencing racist and insulting comments in Europe.

“I want to show also on Chinese social media: there are good things in Europe around them, and not everybody in Europe is against Asian and Chinese people,” Lambinet said, adding that “It’s a good thing because when people watch the good example they want to do the same thing.” Enditem