Feature: Chinese New Year preparations swing into full gear in Indonesia’s Bogor

by Bambang Purwanto

JAKARTA, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) — As the Chinese New Year is just days away, preparations are swinging into full gear in a number of areas in Indonesia, including the predominantly Muslim town of Bogor in West Java province.

Red lanterns are hovering over several streets and shopping centers, while sidewalks have been conveniently prepared for people to better enjoy the festivities.

The Lawang Suryakancana Street, just across from the world-famous Bogor Botanical Garden, is home to no less than 15,000 floral species. As one of the oldest streets in Bogor, it was inaugurated as an iconic China Town in February 2016 by Bogor Mayor Bima Arya Sugiarto. A red-colored entrance gate was positioned there, replete with ornaments and stunning vermillion-hued paper lanterns.

Along the 1-km long street, small stores and traditional vendors offered customers a variety of products, including clothing, food, sewing machines and electronic devices. Restaurants and food stalls packed with hungry patrons were also among the hotspots along the street.

In addition to the crowds which are set to swell as the Spring Festival approaches, one site that makes the street even more attractive is the Vihara Dhanagun located only a few steps away from the entrance gate of the Lawang Suryakancana Street.

The Buddhist place of worship will soon become the center of the Chinese New Year celebrations, or Imlek as the Chinese-Indonesians call it, which falls on Jan. 25.

An executive at Vihara Dhanagun, A Young, said the management has been preparing for the Chinese New Year celebrations since last month.

“We have cleaned the ashes, altars, and lampions,” he said, adding that the celebration would start on the evening of Friday, Jan. 24 when people will come to light candles and pray.

The Imlek has become a nationally recognized event, which welcomes people from different cultural backgrounds to rejoice.

The Bogor administration has set up an event called Bogor Street Fest from Jan. 10 to Feb. 8, which is the 15th day from the first day of the New Year and full-moon day.

The festival will feature various programs including Bazaar CGM (Cap Go Meh), the Bogor Street Festival from Jan. 29 to Feb. 5, and an event decorating the palanquins on Feb. 5-6.

On the full-moon day, people will delight in a carnival featuring statues of gods and goddesses placed on the decorated palanquins. Chinese lion dances will also be performed to the joy of the hoards of spectators.

“I hope Imlek will bring about kindness in every aspects of life,” said Mika, one of the worshippers in Vihara Dhanagun.

According to Mika, all people from all walks of life and different faiths are welcome to visit Vihara Dhanagun for worship.