Feature: Chinese skiers vow to compete clean

LANZHOU, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) — Chinese skiers at the China Cross-country Skiing Tournament have pledged to guard against doping.

About 180 skiers from 23 teams all over China are competing in the event in Baiyin City of northwest China’s Gansu Province.

Wuerkaixi Kuerbanjiang, a male cross-country skiing athlete from Henan Province’s Track and Field Sports Management Center, said that all athletes should play on a fair ground.

“All competition should be clean and transparent as snow and ice,” he said.

Nikita Kriukov, who won gold in cross-country skiing at the 2010 Winter Olympic Games and now coaches China’s cross-country skiing training team, said that strong anti-doping measures was one of the most important aspects for both coaches and athletes in winter sports.

“Both coaches and athletes should play fair. That is the spirit of sports and the Olympics,” Kriukov said.

An updated version of the Anti-Doping General Principles, now renamed as CHINADA Anti-Doping Rules has gone into effect at the beginning of this year, following the release of the 2021 version of the World Anti-Doping Code.

“All athletes should win moral, noble and clean medals. My department will help all athletes play fairly,” said Wang Huijuan, a winter sports anti-doping official of the State General Administration of Sport.

Wang added that her department would continue cooperating with anti-doping agencies of different Chinese provinces.

Statistics released from China Anti-Doping Agency (CHINADA) last year showed that over 20 anti-doping agencies have been established in many of China’s provinces, including Gansu, where an agency was established last July.

Li Dongyan, competition director of winter sports center at the Administration, indicated that all departments of China’s winter sports would observe anti-doping measures.

“Anti-doping will promote the development of winter sports,” Li said. Enditem