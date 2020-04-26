Feature: Coronavirus pandemic casts long shadow on Ramadan in Gaza

by Saud Abu Ramadan

GAZA, April 23 (Xinhua) — For this year’s holy month of Ramadan, Ahmad al-Aydi, a 55-year-old Palestinian teacher from Gaza city, will not be able to go to the downtown market to buy soft drinks and green vegetables for his wife to prepare a tasty salad to break a daily dawn-to-dusk fast.

That’s all because of the travel restrictions imposed amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic which has cast a long shadow on tens of thousands of Gazans who will welcome Ramadan on Friday.

“This year, the month of Ramadan is not as usual as it used to be. It will be different as there will be no prayers, no shopping, no invitations for mass meals and we will not be able to go to restaurants or cafes,” al-Aydi told Xinhua while sitting on a chair just outside his home.

Hotels, restaurants, cafes and public market will remain locked down, said Eyad al-Bozzom, spokesman of the Hamas-run Ministry of Interior, at a news conference in Gaza on Thursday.

“More precautionary measures will be taken during Ramadan all over the Gaza Strip. All markets will be shut down and prayers at mosques will be banned and people are asked to pray at home,” he noted.

Since March 5, the Hamas-run health ministry has recorded 17 COVID-19 cases across the Gaza Strip including nine recoveries, with around 2,000 still in quarantine.

Sheikh Abu Mohammad Halawa, a 65-year-old Imam in the main mosque in al-Mughazi refugee camp in central Gaza, said he hopes the authorities would keep mosques open during Ramadan.

“It is the first time in my life that I can’t lead prayers in the mosque,” Halawa, who has been leading prayers in the mosque for more than 45 years, told Xinhua.

Mahmoud al-Sa’eedi, a 25-year-old unemployed man who got married three months ago, said the coronavirus will deprive the Gazans of all the beautiful activities which are only carried out during Ramadan.

“I’m unemployed, and I ran out of cash and I’m not able to pay my debts back,” he told Xinhua. Enditem