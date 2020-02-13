Feature: Coronavirus patients discharged from gym-turned hospital in Chinese city

WUHAN, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) — “We very much appreciate the efforts of the doctors. They took good care of us,” said a patient surnamed Li while walking toward her family after bidding farewell to the medical workers in Hongshan Gymnasium.

Li was among the first batch of 28 patients who had recovered from novel coronavirus pneumonia and were discharged from the gymnasium-converted makeshift hospital on Tuesday afternoon in Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.

The patients with mild symptoms, aged between 25 and 69, were admitted to the Hongshan Gymnasium from Feb. 6 to 9.

Drinking water, eating and sleeping well are the secrets to early recovery from the disease, said the mother of a nine-year-old son.

“But the most important thing is to maintain a good state of mind. It is like a fight with the virus. If you don’t have confidence in winning the battle, the virus will definitely beat you,” Li said.

Li was diagnosed with the disease on the eve of China’s Spring Festival. At the beginning, she was quarantined at home for medical observation and treatment as hospital beds were in short supply across the city.

On Feb. 3, Wuhan started to convert 11 venues into makeshift hospitals, offering over 10,000 beds to patients with mild symptoms caused by the virus. The mother was admitted to the gymnasium-converted hospital on Feb. 6.

Patients there get up at 7:00 a.m., have breakfast at 8:00 a.m. and then take their medicine. Doctors and nurses take each patient’s body temperature three times a day.

“Meat, vegetables, fruits and milk — the food is quite good here. We had some glutinous rice balls on the Lantern Festival,” said Li. “Some patients who did not bring enough daily necessities are also offered social donations.”

She was “elected” as the patients’ representative for her willingness to help. “I helped hand out meals, mopped the floors and organized group dances,” she said. “I’m living a meaningful life here.”

The makeshift hospital also arranges psychological consultants to offer counseling and comfort to those mentally affected by the epidemic every morning and afternoon.

“Patients are smiling more and in a good mood. They have chats to encourage each other,” said Wan Jun, director of the makeshift hospital.

Doctors and nurses from four local hospitals and four medical teams from other Chinese cities are responsible for the treatment of the 122 patients in Hongshan.

“The medical workers work day and night to help us. They deserve our heartfelt gratitude,” Li said, shedding a tear.

“The thing I want to do most after leaving the hospital is to take a breath of fresh air outside,” Li said. “My family has prepared my favorite food to welcome me home.”