Feature: COVID-19 drives businesses in rural Namibia to a slump

By Ndalimpinga Iita

WINDHOEK, April 18 (Xinhua) — The COVID-19 pandemic has wounded rural informal enterprises in Namibia, driving their business to a slump.

The Namibian government declared a state of emergency and subsequently announced the suspension of mass gatherings as well as the travel and trade ban of non-essential services to curb the spread of COVD-19. Namibia has recorded 16 cases of COVID-19.

Karoline Bernadus runs a small shop selling a mix of household products and traditional brew at Oneko informal business area in northern Namibia’s Oshana region. Since the state of emergency came into effect, business came to a halt.

“For more than two weeks, I have not sold any goods, suffering significant losses. More so because I depend solely on the village business to maintain a livelihood,” Bernadus said Friday.

According to Bernadus, she has lost an average income of 2,000 Namibian dollars (about 106 U.S. dollars), which she previously invested back in the business while the remainder of the proceeds were channeled towards her household needs.

Inactivity in business is counterproductive to her existence and prospects. And she is not the only one.

Muti Mupopya is known for her excellent cooking skills. She sold food items in the business area or activities like sports. The country’s resolution to cancel mass gatherings has impacted her business.

“My business depends on the masses of people to thrive. The more people buy the more profit. But with no events held, I am at God’s mercy. I have to seek alternative ways to survive. The future is bleak,” Mupopya said.

Meanwhile, closure of businesses like that of Bernadus has put a strain on the finances of local families. The villagers are forced to travel to the nearest town at a higher cost.

Dwellers now have to pay for transport to town.

“Once in town, one should take a taxi, and then pay transport again when returning to the village. We are spending more money, which we already don’t have,” said Cecilia Shilongo.

Monetary proceeds are not the only aspects affected, but also functionalism of the rural socio-economic dynamics as well as the mobility of dwellers.

Mooki Johannes collected dried groundnuts from her farm. She would normally hitchhike to the nearest main town Oshakati in a neighbor’s car and sell fresh groundnuts at the open market. However, no transport was available on the day. What is more, informal trade at the designated open market was banned amid COVID-19.

“I have made a loss of more than 3,500 over the two weeks confined at home,” she said.

Transport mentioned by Johannes is that of her neighbour, Matias Matias, who charges villagers like her when they are transported to Oshakati for income generation.

Villagers, who would be stranded, regard his transport venture as life-saver.

Nevertheless, he is now unable to travel to the area.

“The villager, who are my clients, stay home. This means that I do not have clients to take along. I had to park my car. However, it has been difficult to meet all my basic needs. On the other hand, I also need to stay home and adhere to measures out in place to curb the coronavirus,” he said.

In the interim, as they count their losses, the villagers are hoping to benefit from the emergency relief fund and incentives for informal businesses introduced by the Namibian government.

Tonateni Shidhudhu, the spokesperson in the Ministry of Finance, said that Government had launched the emergency relief fund for individuals and businesses that have lost their income.

According to Shidhudhu, government has availed 450 million U.S. dollars stimulus and relief package to address the adverse impact as a result of the lockdown period.

At the grassroots level, Johannes Andreas, a constituency councillor in Oshana region, said that the office is coordinating with the village headmen to register informal traders in the rural areas whose businesses have closed down.

In the interim, despite losses endured, the villagers said sacrificing business would support the country’s efforts to curb further spread of COVID-19.

“We are hopeful for business recovery,” said Bernadus. Enditem