Feature: Cuban couple impressed by China’s fight against COVID-19

SHIJIAZHUANG, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) — Waiting for nucleic acid tests in their community’s underground parking, Suleidis Sanabria Acosta and her husband still felt warm, despite the low outdoor temperature.

“It warms my heart to see what the medics and community workers do for us in cold weather,” said Sanabria, who lives in Shijiazhuang with her husband, Jesus Guanche Perez, and her children.

Working for Hebei International Studies University, the Cuban couple has lived in the capital city of north China’s Hebei Province since 2018. They are under home quarantine after two rounds of nucleic acid tests, following control measures due to recent local coronavirus infections.

“I am impressed by China’s speed and solidarity in fighting COVID-19,” Sanabria told Xinhua.

To cope with the COVID-19 resurgence, the city required all residents to stay home for two weeks to curb the spread since Jan. 6 and started two rounds of citywide nucleic acid testing.

With an 11 million population, Shijiazhuang took three days for the first round of tests and two days for the second round.

“This is the best example of China’s race against the virus,” said Sanabria. She added that it is incredible to finish the test in two days, as Shijiazhuang has a population size about the same as Cuba’s.

A few days after the first round of citywide testing, Sanabria underwent her second test in her room, impressed again by Chinese medics’ efforts of floor-by-floor, door-to-door sampling.

“Experiencing the process, I know what China can do,” she said.

She continued that what moved her most was the solidarity of the Chinese people in the face of difficulties and the selfless efforts of medical personnel and community volunteers.

Though the couple had adapted to home quarantine, their relatives and friends in Cuba still worried about them.

“My Cuban relatives and friends are very concerned about the situation in Shijiazhuang. I told them that we are safe and were able to get a timely supply of daily necessities, including food and water,” she said.

During home quarantine, Sanabria and Guanche purchased daily necessities online.

“Instead of shopping out of the community, we can buy all kinds of vegetables, fruits, and bread with my mobile phone at home. When it arrives, community workers will call, and we can pick it up downstairs,” she said. She added that online purchasing and contactless delivery are safe and convenient for residents.

Sanabria and her family also fell in love with her home-made Chinese food during home quarantine, especially her specialties, beef “baozi” (stuffed bun) and fried rice with egg, which are her two kids’ favorites.

She even developed a unique recipe. Her husband named it ‘Sulei’s (her Chinese name) fried minced meat.’

“It includes pork stuffing, onions, raisins, fried potatoes, and some other secret ingredients I can’t tell you,” she said with a smile.

Besides enjoying happy family time, Sanabria also gave students online lectures during home-quarantine.

She bought a 75-inch TV set to display slides last year.

“Sulei has a strong sense of responsibility for her students. She bought not only a massive TV set but also two whiteboards for teaching online,” said Yang Zhen, deputy head of Hebei International Studies University.

The Cuban couple is quite confident in Shijiazhuang’s measures regarding COVID-19 control and prevention.

“China’s COVID-19 control and prevention measures are effective and valuable,” said Guanche. They have translated China’s anti-epidemic experience into different languages to promote it.

“Now that the coronavirus has hit many countries and regions around the world, including Cuba, we hope to share China’s effective methods with more people,” he said. Enditem