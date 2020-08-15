Feature: Cuban families strengthen health measures at home amid COVID-19 resurgence

by Yosley Carrero

HAVANA, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) — A “No visitors allowed” door hanger reminds people to stay away from the apartment of Ariel Salas, a Cuban bus driver, also a COVID-19 frontliner, who lives with his wife and an adolescent son in Havana’s Vedado district.

Cuban authorities have urged people to comply with sanitary protocols and social distancing measures not only in public space, but also in residential areas and even at home amid a resurgence of COVID-19 infections in the last few weeks.

The 44-year-old driver is tasked with transporting medics and suspected patients from a COVID-19 isolation center on the outskirts of Havana with a bus manufactured by Chinese company Yutong.

Everytime he finishes work and returns home at midnight, Salas will follow a set of sanitary measures to reduce the risk of infection. He also set a family rule he called “COVID-19 border control” to keep his beloved safe, as Havana has reimposed strict lockdowns earlier this week.

“Once I get back from work, I remove my shoes at the front door, wash my hands properly with water and soap, and take a shower immediately. My house is like a small country that I have to protect from an invisible enemy,” he told Xinhua.

“Frontline workers have a huge responsibility nowadays because we are highly exposed to (risks of) contracting this terrible disease. One simple mistake could be fatal,” he added. “It is like walking on a tightrope.”

As the island has recently seen a rise in local transmissions, Salas and his family give a priority to disinfecting doors, windows, tables and light switches so as to virus-proof his home.

Salas’ wife, Yaquelyn Santamarina, 47, a telecommunications technician who has been working from home since the onset of the coronavirus outbreak, pays particular attention to ventilating the apartment and laundering outerwear.

“Although we prefer home delivery services and online shopping, we usually go outside for basics. In that case, we have to be very cautious because the virus can be transmitted by asymptomatic carriers,” she said.

“Whenever I leave home to take the garbage out or buy vegetables at the market, I try to keep a distance of two meters from those around me. This is the perfect time to promote non-face-to-face communication,” she said.

The driver’s son, Adrian Salas, 16, has also done his part as the whole family is fighting against the coronavirus. “I have the responsibility to keep remote controls and mobiles all cleaned up,” he said.

Many Cuban residents, like the Salas, have been accustomed to the “new normal.”

Ania Chibas, an epidemiologist and health expert at Cuba’s Labiofam biological pharmaceutical laboratories, said that Cuban houses are cleaned more frequently than before, since people are aware that the novel coronavirus can survive on different surfaces.

“People are setting rules to keep their homes free from the virus,” Chibas told Xinhua. “It is not only a matter of health but also of social behavior.”

Cuba has registered 89 deaths and 3,229 cases from COVID-19 as of Friday. Enditem