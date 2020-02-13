Feature: German video blogger voices support for China’s fight against epidemic

FRANKFURT, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) — “In this moment, in this crisis, we are all the same. We are all China!” A five-minute video, made by German video blogger Tobias Dominiczak, opens with this powerful statement and has been retweeted numerous times on social media since it was posted on Friday.

In this video, Dominiczak expressed support for China’s efforts to fight the novel coronavirus outbreak and also to countries who mobilized resources to help China. Meanwhile, he said that he was sad to see the racist comments and acts against Chinese as the outbreak captured spotlight across the world.

The 35-year-old video blogger and engineer studied in China’s Tsinghua University as a student and now lives near Stuttgart with his Chinese wife and two children. This latest video has won him thousands of likes on YouTube and the post on Weibo has been retweeted for over 3,000 times.

“I never expected it would be so well-received,” he said, adding that he was just doing what was right.

“There is a huge injustice between the efforts of people in China and the perception of the rest of the world. We all have to stand together against the virus,” he told Xinhua.

In the video, Dominiczak said that he was deeply impressed by how overseas Chinese spared no effort to help those fighting the virus in China, yet it is hugely underrepresented in Western media.

On social media, calls for reason were often drowned by negative comments, he pointed out. He criticized those who called the epidemic “China virus.”

“Millions of people work together on one thing. They give everything they can. They completely limit their lives and sacrifice themselves for one thing to fight the virus, to prevent the global outbreak,” he said. “It is time for solidarity, not stigmatization.”

On YouTube, this video of his was liked by some 2,500 users and drew hundreds of comments. Many chorused with the hashtag “#IamChina.”

“I’ve never commented on YouTube. Now it is the right time! #IamChina,” said one user named Christian Schmidt.

“In my circle of friends /acquaintances, I found out how quickly people treat China and the Chinese with misjudgments and open racism. It is extremely sad,” commented another user “Tobito.”

Apart from this video, Dominiczak also uploaded two more videos on the German society’s reactions to the novel coronavirus.

“From what I’ve seen, I have very strong confidence that China can overcome this crisis, but the best way to do it is we all stick together,” Dominiczak said.