Feature: Girls kick out another possibility in rural China

NANNING, China, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) — Every afternoon around 5 o’clock, 12-year-old Wu Qiaohui leaves home rushing to the school’s soccer field for her daily training during the summer vacation.

Tanned, slim and with her hair tied back in a ponytail, Wu captains the girls’ soccer team at Jiangchuan Primary School in south China’s Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Jiangchuan Primary School began to enroll students in February 2019 and all students live in the nearby Nanzhan community, which was built for those relocated from remote and under-developed mountainous areas of the county.

“Before relocation, besides doing homework and helping my mom with the housework, I used to kill time by strolling around a parking lot near the rented flat during my vacation,” said Wu.

Wu’s mother Huang Yingyue told Xinhua that there was a time when Wu wanted to learn taekwondo and dance, yet she had to give up as the family couldn’t afford the costs. Even playing soccer was a luxury for most of the pupils as their families were unable to pay for training fees.

Finally came an opportunity when Wu transferred to Jiangchuan Primary School last year as the school started to offer free training last July. Huang encouraged her daughter to join.

Sponsored by local government, the school’s soccer team are equipped with sportswear, shoes, soccer balls and goals.

This year’s summer training camp began on August 5 and 23 girls, aged between eight and 12, joined the camp. “More than half of them were playing for the first time,” said coach Ouyang Liang.

Running, screaming and laughing — all pupils were totally engaged in the two-hour training every day and enjoyed as well. “Without soccer, I would not be as healthy and happy as I am now,” said Wu.

ANOTHER POSSIBILITY FOR FUTURE

Off the pitch, Wu can find the best of herself.

“In my first practice session, I was careful with every step and did not dare to kick,” Wu said, adding that she was afraid of letting the coach down.

The daily practice has forged a close bond between Wu and her fellow team members as well as the coach together. Once after a passing practice with Ouyang, Wu suddenly felt that “he’s kinda like my mom.”

Wu has soon distinguished herself on the pitch. “She is quick and also a good organizer,” said Ouyang.

Ouyang appointed the fourth-grader as a center forward as well as the team captain.

Wu believed soccer came to her as a beautiful surprise. “Everything I know about soccer was from TV and I didn’t know that girls like me can also play soccer.”

Huang said that her daughter has always loved sports and is able to recognize famous athletes such as Guo Jingjing and Yao Ming, yet had never realized sports could also be a career before she started to play soccer herself.

“My daughter asked me if she can become a star by playing sports and I said of course. As long as you stick to it, no one can tie you down,” said Huang.

Ouyang has been teaching voluntarily in Jiangchuan for more than a year. He said that it means a lot to him to teach these children in his hometown.

More than a decade ago, Ouyang was admitted to the university for his sports talent and it became a hit in the remote village as there was barely college students at that time.

After graduation, he returned to Sanjiang hoping to make a difference here.

“I want to show them the joy of the sports and especially the possibilities that sports can bring,” said Ouyang. Enditem