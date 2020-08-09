Feature: High school students hold high hope on exam in Vietnam despite COVID-19 headwinds

HANOI, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) — Dozens of students, with their faces covered under medical masks, lined up here at the entrance of Thach Ban High School in Long Bien District in the Vietnamese capital city of Hanoi, waiting to get body temperature checked on Saturday afternoon.

From above their heads, the speakers repeatedly reminded them of keeping a distance from each other. Meanwhile, a team of young volunteers continuously provided the students with hand sanitizers.

Nguyen Thanh Dat, 18, from Long Bien District, was one of some 500 students gathering at the school to complete the procedures for the important national exam starting Sunday morning.

The annual High School Graduation Exam, the result of which is also used for college admission in Vietnam, was registered by some 900,000 high school seniors in the country this year and takes place on Sunday and Monday after being postponed for a month and a half due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am not too worried about the infection risk. Our area is still quite safe,” Dat told Xinhua. He felt comfortable because his exam venue is near his home which just takes some five minutes to walk to.

While he found the annual exam different in some ways from those in previous years, especially when talking about the distance.

“We have been guided to ensure distance in the testing room, while not talking to each other,” Dat told Xinhua, noting that the number of candidates per room is only 24.

After seeing no COVID-19 cases in the community in over three months, Vietnam has reported a number of new infections domestically since late July, many of which were found in or related to its central city of Da Nang. Following the complicated epidemic development, more than 26,000 students being quarantined or living in lockdown areas, mainly in Da Nang, central Quang Nam province and central highlands Dak Lak province, will sit for the national exam later, according to the country’s Ministry of Education and Training.

Having reported six new community cases since late July, Hanoi has put many places where the patients live and work at, as well as the surrounding areas, under lockdown. On Saturday, the city replaced an exam center by a back-up one after identifying contacts between some teachers and a newly confirmed COVID-19 case.

“I think the organizers are doing their best to help us feel secured. What we need to focus on (is) the exam, and just the exam,” Dat said confidently.

In the past few weeks, provinces and cities nationwide have speeding preparation ahead of the important event, with COVID-19 prevention and control work being a highlight.

Disinfection has been carefully conducted, with body temperature checkpoints placed at test sites. Facilities and equipment including handwashing places, hand sanitizer, body temperature measuring devices, masks, extra examination rooms, medical rooms and medicines are also made available at each venue.

According to Hanoi Department of Education and Training, the capital city has some 79,300 contestants this year. A total of 3,326 official testing rooms have been set up at 143 exam centers, together with 286 spare rooms for quarantine where candidates are sent to if they have symptoms such as fever, cough and shortness of breath.

The municipal organizers have also requested parents of candidates not to gather at the entrance of the exam centers, specifying that they should drop their children at least 50 meters away from the place and quickly leave the area.

While in the central province of Nghe An, more than 150,000 masks have been prepared to give to some 31,200 contestants at the entrance of test sites.

Exam organizers across the country have also rushed to filter contestants and invigilators who had contact with COVID-19 patients or linked to the recent outbreaks so as to have suitable measures.

Nguyen Tar My, 18, a 12-grader in central Thua Thien, Hue province, felt reassured despite the complex development of the outbreak in neighboring city of Da Nang, which caused lockdown in some areas of her city.

“Teachers and local authorities have frequently updated us with disease prevention guidelines. My parents are making great efforts to help me keep healthy and be in the best conditions,” My told Xinhua, noting that she will prepare personal bottled water, hand sanitizer and wear masks to protect herself and other people.

According to the Department of Education and Training of Thua Thien – Hue, My and nearly 12,600 other contestants in the province will take the exam at 554 testing rooms in 35 centers. They will be placed far from each other in well-ventilated rooms in order to ensure a safe distance.

For a long time, the High School Graduation Exam has been regarded as a seminal event in Vietnam, with success or failure having far-reaching impacts. The exam not only awards a high-school certificate but also determines admissions to universities and colleges. The higher the test score, the more highly-regarded the institution will be.

Taking place amid the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s exam has, to a certain extent, shaken the future study plans of many 12-graders.

My, the female contestant from Hue, said that she would try her best to get into the city’s medical university. “I used to have no dream, but I have been inspired. Being a doctor that can save lives will be very great,” she said with pleasure.

The contestant positively viewed that, the COVID-19 pandemic, is actually reshaping the market’s labor demand, which encourages application for such majors as medical, technology and e-commerce.

While Dat, the student from Hanoi, hoped to be admitted to a military institution this autumn, not only for the free tuition fee, monthly allowances and secured job after graduation, but also because of what he has learned during the epidemic.

“Looking at the silent sacrifice of soldiers fighting COVID-19, I think I would be very proud to become one of them,” the 18-year-old said with a bright smile.

“The exam this year is more challenging with complex developments of the COVID-19 pandemic. But since it is too important to my future and my family’s, I must end up with a good result,” he said. Enditem