Feature: How a scout triggered Thomas Tuchel’s career

BERLIN, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) — The man who triggered Thomas Tuchel’s coaching career is certainly not a household name in European football. Hans-Martin Kleitsch is one of the many experts that rarely see the limelight.

For many years, clubs like the VfB Stuttgart, Bayern Munich, and TSG Hoffenheim have counted on his scouting expertise.

In the case of Tuchel, Kleitsch took a detour from his normal job of trying to find young talents to push what he called was “one of football’s greatest coaching talents.”

The 70-year-old opened doors for Tuchel as he was the first to see that, “here is a man who has the tools to become a great coach in football on the highest level. That’s what I told Mainz when they were looking for a coach.”

Making his way from VfB Stuttgart to FSV Mainz 05, Borussia Dortmund and Paris St Germain, Tuchel confirmed Kleitsch’s assessment.

Now the 47-year-old is expected to take over English Premier League Chelsea, and many predict it’s a perfect match for the Blues as the German is the right man to unleash the offensive power of Chelsea’s squad.

“He’s a world-class coach,” his mentor says, adding: “The success at Paris was no surprise.” Therefore, the next step to one of the Premier League’s big six is the logical progression.

Kleitsch not only praises Tuchel’s way of dealing with youngsters and his attention to detail but says he is a tactical genius.

“He always found a solution in tactics. He dissected opponents down to the smallest pieces,” Kleitsch said. “He is a perfectionist counting on an intense attacking style.”

With Tuchel, Kleitsch is convinced, Chelsea can develop a style suited to the talented squad. Possession football played under club icon Frank Lampard is a thing of the past with Tuchel in charge.

Tuchel’s success at Paris has convinced Chelsea and made them skip plans to employ former Leipzig coach Ralf Rangnick. In Paris, headstrong Tuchel proved he has developed and can deal with stars.

The influential international agent Pini Zahavi has initiated the deal with Tuchel as he has a close relationship with Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich.

Tuchel is expected to sign a contract in London until 2022. The deal is the obligation to quickly turn things around and create an upswing leading the side back to the top.

Not only Kleitsch is convinced Tuchel has the skills to lift Chelsea’s forwarding line, such as Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Mason Mount, and Tammy Abraham to a new level.

Joining a club in the middle of a season might be unknown ground for the German.

But Tuchel will meet some familiar faces, such as his former Paris defensive leader Thiago Silva and the German trio of Havertz, Werner, and defender Antonio Ruediger.

Counting on Tuchel is going to attract attention for Chelsea as the German comes with good starting statistics in Mainz (21 points/first 12 games), Dortmund (11 wins), and Paris (won 12 of first 13 games).

Tuchel’s appointment is somehow a turning point for the Blues as the club won his last two league championships using a rather defensive system.

For Tuchel, the Chelsea job might be the most challenging one so far as nothing less is expected than to perform better than Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool and Pep Guardiola’s Citizens. Enditem