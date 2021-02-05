Feature: Israel prepares for elections under high COVID-19 morbidity

by Keren Setton

JERUSALEM, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) — Israel is to hold general elections on March 23, the second one since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

When the first one was held in March last year, only 13 voters were positive for the virus and a few thousand others in quarantine.

But after a year, and if things don’t change in the coming weeks, high morbidity levels in the country will lead to a completely different election day.

With thousands of new cases a day and currently tens of thousands of people in quarantine, Israel’s Central Election Committee is preparing for a challenging day when there will be various options for people to vote.

“The preparations are not simple. We are talking about an extremely complex array that actually creates three different elections simultaneously,” said Orly Adas, director general of the Central Elections Committee, in an exclusive interview with Xinhua.

Voters who are not sick with the virus and are not quarantined will vote at regular polling stations. The number of stations has been increased in order to avoid large gatherings and queues.

In addition, there will be special polling stations for those who are sick, hospitalized in COVID-19 wards, under quarantine and the elderly who prefer to avoid large crowds.

Drive-thru polling stations to create zero contact between the voters and polling officials will also be available. People quarantined in hotels will also be allowed to vote there. The committee is also considering providing dedicated public transport for those sick or quarantined.

Adas is not concerned about the impact of the pandemic on voter turnout.

“We plan to explain to the public what we have actually done in order to allow every citizen to vote,” said Adas. “This is our guiding principle throughout this election … allowing each voter to vote while maintaining public health.”

He noted that the budget for this election is significantly higher. With almost twice as many ballot officials needed on the polling day, there is also a need for more money in order to buy supplies needed to ensure a sterile voting environment for both voters and officials. Millions of dollars have been invested in protective gear needed on the day.

In a routine election, there are supervisors to ensure no voting irregularities. This time there will also be inspectors making sure people are wearing masks and observing social distancing.

“We are talking about hundreds of thousands of people in quarantine, and tens of thousands of people who are sick, which could increase any second … there is concern about how to prepare for this,” said Moti Gaistman, head of the Special Elections Department at the Central Elections Committee.

Gaistman is usually in charge of voting in the military, prisons and hospitals. This time his job has become much more complex. He and other members of the committee are busy planning the election day, under the constant concern that there will be infections in the staff that will severely hamper their efforts.

Israel, which until now has been under three lockdowns since the beginning of the pandemic in March last year, is also coping with public fatigue. Cooperation with government restrictions is dwindling and people are less inclined to follow strict regulations. This is also a challenge for the election committee.

“We really need the discipline of the public. The public needs to follow all directives. Without this cooperation, things won’t work,” said Adas, who is concerned that people with the virus may arrive at regular polling stations.

The massive operation needed in order to conduct a streamlined election process without a hitch under the pandemic may result in a longer vote count and subsequently a longer wait for the official result.

Regardless of morbidity levels, all officials including Adas say the elections will be held on schedule.

Despite all the challenges, Israel has not considered online voting to lower infection risk. Experience from elections held around the world recently has shown that with preparedness, smooth elections are possible. Enditem