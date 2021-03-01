Feature: Israelis don costumes to celebrate Purim amid worries about new spike in COVID-19 infections

by Nick Kolyohin

JERUSALEM, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) — Despite the raging COVID-19 pandemic and the three-day night curfew, many Israelis put on costumes and went out to celebrate Jewish Purim over the weekend, causing worries about a new surge in infections.

From Thursday to Saturday, the streets of Israel’s most vibrant city of Tel Aviv were packed with thousands of revelers wearing colorful costumes of superheroes, or legendary characters.

After a year-long pandemic crisis featuring on-and-off lockdowns, some Israelis, especially the young ones, just wanted to go out for one weekend to relax as they used to do before the COVID-19 outbreak.

Throughout the centuries, Purim has been celebrated to mark the salvation of Jews from the ancient Persian Haman’s genocidal plot. It has been traditionally a happy, carnival-like holiday for the Jews.

To prevent mass gatherings during the Purim holiday, the Israeli government imposed a three-night curfew nationwide since Thursday night, as all official Purim events such as parades, festivals, and parties were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nevertheless, a festive atmosphere was still felt across Israel.

A crowd gathered and danced in front of Ilka, one of the prominent bars in Tel Aviv. The bartender offered free drinks to some passers-by, but getting in or sitting inside was forbidden due to health restrictions.

“We don’t have any tables, we work extremely by the restrictions of the Ministry of Health, which recommends that we keep social distance, and only sell alcohol for take-away, and no sitting down was allowed,” said Sheria Cohen, the wife of the bar owner.

Cohen, dressed as Pepe the Frog, brought their kids to th bar on the holiday that was usually one of the busiest of the year in the past. “It’s very, very different this year,” she said.

“Normally every single year, it’s packed with people, dancing on the tables, or dancing on the streets. And as you can see, now, it is very, very mellow,” she said.

Israelis like Purim holiday because it allows them to dress up like their favorite heroes with imaginary themed outfits, go out to drink alcohol, and have fun with their friends.

“Usually Purim is a very happy holiday, and this year it is very, very sad. But we want to have a party after all. So we all dressed up really nice, happy and colorful,” said Romi Dicapua, a 29-year-old Israeli dressed in a disco costume.

Dror Gargoshage, donning a fairy costume, said that despite the pandemic, he decided to dress up and went out to celebrate this holiday. “Wherever we go, we bring the fun with us,” he said.

Israel’s public places such as central squares and boulevards became spontaneous dancing floors full of colorfully dressed people, who were dancing, singing, and drinking.

On Sunday, Israelis in the city of Jerusalem joined the celebration, as the city traditionally celebrates Purim one day after other cities.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, angered by the mass gatherings, accused the revelers of spreading the virus.

Even though mass gatherings were forbidden, almost no law enforcement official tried to stop the crowds from congregating and celebrating the holiday.

Israeli public health experts are worried that the Purim gatherings would lead to a new spike in COVID-19 infections. Last year’s Purim celebrations allegedly led the government to impose the country’s first national lockdown.

Israel so far has vaccinated more than half of its population with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Still, the country faces a possible fourth national lockdown if a new spike of infections occurs after the holiday. Enditem