Feature: Istanbul’s theater plays moved to parks over COVID-19 concerns

ISTANBUL, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) — Hundreds of theater-goers packed an open-air amphitheater on the Asian side of Istanbul for the play “Abnormal” on a recent evening, leaving two empty seats between each other.

The temperatures of the audience had been taken by several security officials at the entrance before they were permitted in the venue located in Liberty Park in the Kadikoy district.

The municipal units warned those who were in a hurry to sit before the start of the play to obey the social distancing rule as much as possible.

Many hand sanitizers were also catching the eyes in various parts of the amphitheater, whose capacity was reduced by 60 percent in line with the COVID-19 measures.

The local municipality recently launched a series of cultural and artistic events in the venue that will last until the end of August, aiming at raising some funds to support the artists and enable the citizens to have pleasant times in the open air.

“We are social but distant. We are not at full capacity, but at safe capacity,” Serdil Dara Odabasi, mayor of the Kadikoy municipality, said at a written statement. “If the art does not fit in the hall, it fits in the parks,” he noted.

Eyup Emre Ucaray, the director of the play, meanwhile, was visibly excited as he was discussing the last details with the actors.

“All the tickets were sold out three days ago,” he told Xinhua. “It seemed that the Turkish people were long ready for such cultural activities and feel safer outside, free from the COVID-19 contamination concerns.”

The theater venues across the country reopened last month after four months of closure due to the pandemic.

“We saw an unexpectedly good crowd at our first performance in early July,” Ucaray said.

However, soon after, the number of new daily infected cases began to follow an upward trend, forcing people to refrain from going to crowded places and particularly from attending indoor events, he added.

“People are very keen to go out and get socialized, but in the case of negative development, they immediately take a step back,” he added, noting that such open-air activities would be the best alternative during the pandemic.

Speaking of the financial losses originated from the suspension of their plays, the director said both actors and behind-the-scenes workers have been struggling to make a living.

The summer months are usually the times when they decide on new plays and select new texts, the director continued.

“But this year, an enormous uncertainty dominates the atmosphere, and as we do not know what will happen a few months later, we have trouble in launching new projects,” he said.

In Ucaray’s view, the sector has been trying to manage this uncertainty, and he is hopeful that all will be back to normal again as of January next year.

He said the plays at the park would provide some lifeline support as the municipality would donate the total collected income to the participating artists to show solidarity with them.

Filiz Ertekin, a 75-year-old Kadikoy resident, meanwhile, told Xinhua that she couldn’t go out much as the COVID-19 risk is still very high for elderly, but she felt very comfortable and safe during the play outside.

“I liked the play. The acting was very qualified. It was a beautiful summer evening for me,” she said after the event, noting that she paid 25 Turkish liras or 3.39 U.S. dollars for the ticket. Enditem