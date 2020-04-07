Feature: Kenya’s slum dwellers grapple with hardships as anti-COVID-19 fight takes shape

KITALE, Kenya, April 6 (Xinhua) — Betty Atabo lives in one of the most crowded informal settlements in the northwestern Kenyan county of Trans-Nzoia where the state-led fight against COVID-19 is taking a heavy toll on the low-income population.

The middle-aged mother has in the last four decades earned her daily bread through collecting and selling firewood to households in densely populated shanty villages.

Atabo earns an average daily income of 300 shillings (3 U.S. dollars) that is spent on buying food and other basic necessities for her family.

She has been nicknamed Mama kuni (the firewood woman) and is popular in the informal settlements and hotels where she is the main supplier of firewood.

Every morning, Atabo and a group of fellow women from the slums dash to the government forest near Kenya Cooperative Creameries (KCC) to collect firewood.

Notwithstanding the risks of entering the government forest without permission and her safety, Atabo has mastered her work.

But today life has turned upset down for Atabo, she is not in her usual business but idling at home.

Local health authorities last month closed down several hotels as part of anti-COVID-19 preventive measures.

“I am worried about my family. My children are hungry since I do not sell the firewood after the hotels closed,” Atabo told Xinhua.

For close to a month, Atabo and her peers have not stepped into the forest to collect firewood since their main customers that happen to be closed down.

Like other slum dwellers, it has become difficult for her to provide basic needs for her children.

“My children are starving. We don’t have anything to eat and we have exhausted the food I received from a food Samaritan,” Atabo said

Inhabitants of Kipsongo, Matisi and Jamanulu shanty villages are at risk of starvation as they lack activities to engage in order to earn income after the government imposed some regulations to contain the spread of coronavirus.

“I earned my living by cleaning the hotels but the business is not working after the government ordered them to close to tame the spread of the pandemic. I’m going hungry because there is no work for me to engage in and get money,” said Jimmy Barasa, a slum dweller.

Lack of food and economic activities has prompted the majority of the slum dwellers to become unwanted guests at local slaughterhouses.

“Some of the slum dwellers have become hawks, they arrive here very early in the morning to scavenge for leftovers. They eat even fetuses removed from slaughtered cows,” said a middle-aged abattoir operator.

The majority of the slum dwellers in the Trans-Nzoia county subsist on collecting leftovers from garbage sites, collecting firewood to sell, herding cows of wealthy farmers while their children go to Kitale town to beg.

“We are facing a very dire future unless the government comes to our rescue by bringing food to us,” said Florence Ekiru, a casual laborer.