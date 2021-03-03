Feature: Kuwaitis praise traditional Chinese medicine for treating COVID-19

KUWAIT CITY, March 2 (Xinhua) — Witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases as the pandemic continues to rage globally, Kuwait has enforced several measures to contain the spread of the virus.

In this context, Fahd Ghazi Al-Mutairi, chairman of Kuwaiti company Sour Al-Sain representing the Chinese drug producer Yiling Pharmaceutical on the Kuwaiti market, revealed that the traditional Chinese medicine Lianhua Qingwen is a good drug to treat coronavirus symptoms.

Lianhua Qingwen, a patented traditional Chinese medicine that is widely used in China to treat patients suffering from the coronavirus, has been certified by the Pharmaceutical and Herbal Medicine Registration and Control Administration of Kuwait for the treatment of symptoms caused by COVID-19, Al-Mutairi said.

He told Xinhua in a recent interview that the licensed drug by the Kuwaiti side has proven its effectiveness in treating the coronavirus.

“The company has distributed the product to 20,000 outlets for sale, and it has been tried and used by 4,000 people in Kuwait, according to our statistics from November 2020 until January 2021, where patients have praised its effectiveness in treating symptoms of coronavirus and the seasonal flu,” he said.

Lianhua Qingwen can significantly improve the elimination rates of fever, fatigue and cough, and improve the clinical cure rate of COVID-19, he said, pointing out that it has been used in some foreign countries and the product is herbal and has no side effects.

The company seeks to serve the community of citizens and residents with the best treatments at the lowest price, he added.

Ghanim Al-Hujailan, an infectious diseases consultant at a local hospital of Kuwait, praised the effectiveness of the Chinese medicine which he took personally.

“Research and studies have proven that the drug has a great effect in reducing the spread of the virus and relieving its symptoms, and I used it when I caught common flu, and it was a significant relief of symptoms within 36 hours, as the seasonal flu and coronavirus share same symptoms,” he said.

He told Xinhua that the Chinese medical team, which visited the country at the beginning of the pandemic, confirmed the drug’s competence in alleviating the symptoms associated with the coronavirus, and its efficiency in treating mild and moderate cases, while it was tested in many foreign countries that recorded a clear decrease in the number of infections.

Several Kuwaitis also told Xinhua about their experience after using the Chinese medicine.

“The symptoms began to ease in effect from the second day, as breathing improved and the temperature decreased significantly. On the third day, there was nothing left but a mild cough,” Fouad Dashti, a Kuwaiti citizen who was infected with the coronavirus, told Xinhua.

“We hope to use such medicines in hospitals, especially as they are recommended by Chinese health experts and globally approved,” he said.

Another citizen Fahd Al-Ayoubi believes that Lianhua Qingwen is not only good for COVID-19 patients, but also for regular flu and rather for prevention.

He said that he took two pills per day after each meal to prevent catching the coronavirus, adding that he felt a warmth on his chest, which helped open his respiratory tract.

Um Faisal was infected with COVID-19 last year, and she used the medicine to relieve symptoms. The capsules succeeded in relieving her symptoms and helping her regain senses, she said, adding that during the 10-day quarantine period she did not have any symptoms left. Enditem