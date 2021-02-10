Feature: Lewandowski and his science of penalty taking

By Oliver Trust

BERLIN, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) — Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski has developed into a scientist when it comes to taking penalties.

The 32-year-old Pole has only missed one spot kick in the past two years and will be looking to continue his successful run in the FIFA Club World Cup final against UANL Tigres in Qatar on Thursday evening.

The Mexican rivals themselves will be counting Andre-Pierre Gignac. The 35-year-old Frenchman has scored 13 goals in the last 14 games, including penalties.

Lewandowski, the Bundesliga’s top scorer (24 goals/19 games), missed his first penalty for 24 months last week in the league game against Hertha Berlin (1-0), but it doesn’t seem to have harmed his confidence.

The striker’s silky penalty skills could well decide the crucial encounter on Bayern’s way to winning their sixth title in the 2019-20 season, thus equalling the legendary Barcelona team in 2009.

Step by step, the captain of the Polish national team has improved his strategy.

After starting by ignoring the goalkeeper and hammering the ball into the back of the net, “Lewa” has investigated further options. To only select a corner didn’t seem to provide the security he wanted. The striker also wanted the opportunity to react to the keeper’s movements.

He discovered it might be helpful to spy out the keeper. Lewandowski now takes a look at knees and feet to determine which leg the keeper is shifting his weight to.

Right leg means jumping to the left (from the goalie’s perspective) can be expected and vice versa.

In his second phase, he kept his eyes on the goalkeeper, trying to find out which corner he would choose for his jump. The disadvantages of this strategy were quickly visible. The striker doesn’t have the opportunity to view the ball long enough to fire off a precise shot.

Some shots ended up hitting the post or bar or entirely missed the goal.

Lewandowski’s current tactics combine two essential parts, namely keeping an eye on the keeper and viewing the ball in the final stages of his attempt.

Therefore, he has added a degree of deception to his run up. Lewandowski slows down for a second or two to spy on the keeper and visualize the ball.

Eight of his last 11 shots ended up in the left corner, and only three went to the right (penalty taker’s perspective). All are flat shots as they are more successful. Shooting high increases the keeper’s chances of making a save.

Should the keeper not deliver any hints, Lewandowski mostly chooses the right corner. In this case, the keeper needs more time to get to the corner as he didn’t prepare for a jump in advance.

Before missing the Berlin penalty, the Bayern striker hit the back of the net with all his last 17 attempts, a record for the league.

He has scored on 32 occasions (36 attempts) in the Bundesliga. For Bayern, he has been successful 27 times out of 30.

The 2020 FIFA World Player has only missed out in a Bayern shirt in 2014, 2018, 2019, and 2021.

Bayern’s Manuel Neuer – when Lewandowski played for Dortmund – and Hertha’s Rune Jarstein are the only keepers in the German league to have saved one of his penalties.

Lewandowski is now hoping his recent scientific investigations will lead Bayern to the Club World Cup title. Enditem