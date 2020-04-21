Feature: Love during pandemic, Vietnam’s grain of kindness soothes low-income people

HANOI, April 19 (Xinhua) — In a clear morning of April, hundreds of people of different ages, all in face masks, line up in the small and quiet street leading to the National Economics University in Vietnamese capital city of Hanoi.

It is not the entrance exam season yet and they are not coming here to sign up for university for their children but to receive free rice, a staple that people in the Southeast Asian country can’t live without.

At the very end of the long line where people are strictly keeping a distance from each other in the social distancing period, a middle-aged woman anxiously asks a young officer in green public security uniform, who was deployed to ensure order, whether there would be any rice left when it eventually came her turn.

“Please don’t worry, there is enough rice for everyone,” the young officer assured.

Starting from Thursday, the university and the local authority launched a special initiative in the time of COVID-19 — giving out free rice for needy people whose daily lives and livelihoods are affected by the COVID-19 epidemic, an idea which had become widespread throughout Vietnam.

The university gave it a modern touch by developing a face recognition machine to make sure close contact between people is minimized and each person receives rice once per week.

“One of the advantages of the machine is that it helps to minimize contact among people, which is crucial during this time, therefore we can avoid disease transmission, if there is any, while providing free rice,” the director of the university’s Center of Information Technology Application Le Viet Thuy, who, along with his team, are in charge of developing the machine, told Xinhua.

This machine can recognize people’s face when they stand as far as two meters away, he said, adding that it takes two days for the team to develop the machine.

People are required to stand two meters from each other in accordance with the social distancing order effective in the city for more than two weeks as well as use hand sanitizer and have temperature checked by health worker before receiving rice.

“I knew about this from my neighbor. It was very simple. I just need to queue in line, wait for my turn and get free rice. For many, three kg of rice might not be much but it can feed my family for some days. It makes me and other people here feel warm especially during this hard time,” said Nguyen Thi Vinh, a resident in Dong Tam commune, Hai Ba Trung District of Hanoi.

She used to make ends meet by selling iced tea near universities but had to stop her business nearly two months ago because she hardly had any customers.

As Vinh returns home with a bag of rice, more people come to join the line, some of whom are vendors, grab drivers who are doing without any source of income.

The initiative will be launched from April 16 to April 30, according to the university.

As of Sunday evening, Vietnam’s Ministry of Health confirmed a total of 268 cases of COVID-19 with no new cases reported for three consecutive days.

There are no deaths recorded so far in the country. However, to prevent the spread of the epidemic in the community, the government enforced a social distancing order from April 1 to April 15 and extended it at least until April 22 for high-risk localities, which include Hanoi, now leading the country in the number of infection.

The order of non-essential business shutdown and the stay-at-home suggestion make many people like Vinh out of work.

Charitable initiatives like free rice machine or free supermarket have set up across the country to support those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Vietnam News Agency.

At the “happy zero supermarket” in Hanoi, people can get a range of commodities to prepare a fine meal for their family, from rice, instant noodles, egg to seasonings like sugar, salt and fish sauce.

People can come and get them for free as long as the total value of their items does not exceed 100,000 Vietnamese dong (4.3 U.S. dollars).

Meanwhile, the 24/7 rice ATM model, an idea launched by a local entrepreneur in the southern Ho Chi Minh City in early April, has given out hundred tons of rice for free, according to Vietnam News Agency.

Rice contained in a large water tank will pour to people’s bags through a plastic pipe when people push the button.

The kindness makes a ripple effect and spreads beyond Ho Chi Minh City as more provinces and cities across the country have imported this idea and followed the suit.

Vietnam’s government has approved a subsidy package worth over 62 trillion Vietnamese dong (nearly 2.7 billion U.S. dollars) to support the country’s most vulnerable individuals, households and businesses hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Some 20 million people are expected to receive the financial support in cash for three months.

Like Vinh and her family were anticipating the allowance from the government. Before she receives the subsidy, food is an immediate priority, she added.

“I hope the epidemic situation will get better soon and we can all get back to our normal life,” Vinh said.