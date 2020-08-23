Feature: Namibia urban residents flee to rural areas as COVID-19 cases surge

WINDHOEK, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) — As COVID-19 cases surge in Namibia’s two biggest cities, many are fleeing to the remote rural areas in a bid to protect themselves and families, putting those in the rural areas at a bigger risk of contracting the coronavirus.

One of those people is Maggy Shikongo who took leave from her work at the moment in the capital city Windhoek.

“It was very surprising how cases just started going up. One minute Walvis Bay is the epicenter and we are told that it is on lockdown, people cannot leave or enter, the next Windhoek has a lot of cases. The safest route for me was to come to the rural areas for a while until such a time when it is safe to return,” Shikongo said.

Shikongo who lives in the informal settlement in Katutura, Windhoek’s most populated area, says she knew that her chances of being safe were very slim because it is very difficult to keep social distance and practice good hygiene in informal settlements.

“I am much safer in the rural areas because there are not a lot of people around. My hope is to limit my exposure to the virus which I can do in the rural areas,” Shikongo said.

Windhoek’s informal settlements have grown exponentially over the past few decades. In 2004, informal settlers constituted about 29 percent of Windhoek’s population of over 250,000. By 2018, an estimated 40 percent of the country’s 2.4 million population were living in shacks according to country’s statistics agency.

This increase has been driven by people migrating from the country’s rural areas to the city in searching of better lives.

Last week, President Hage Geingob placed Windhoek and Walvis Bay on a 16-day lockdown where people are not allowed to leave or enter, a move that is meant to curb the further spread of the coronavirus.

However, people are finding ways to sneak out of restricted areas using alternative routes, making control of the spread even more difficult.

Health officials fear migration into rural areas could overwhelm the public health systems of small towns already struggling to cope with the growing crisis while locals worry the movement will lead to greater spread of the highly contagious virus.

According to Health Minister Kalumbi Shangula, the ministry has observed a trend of people sneaking out of Windhoek to other parts of the country for weddings and family gatherings, defeating the purpose of the lockdown.

“It is a known fact that the month of August has become a popular month for weddings. Remember that when we travel to the villages, we are potentially transporting the virus along and that is where most of the elderly people are. We should be cautious as these are highly vulnerable people and we need to protect them as much as possible,” the minister said.

He warned that cases were not just spiking in big cities but also in small towns including rural areas.

“Rural cases are increasing rapidly where numbers have doubled in the past week. It is worrisome that cases in rural regions have started to pick up with a high speed. We should not wait for the cases to become overwhelming for us to up our interventions,” Shangula said.

Namibia has seen a surge of infections in the past two months which has resulted in the country topping African country’s in the number of confirmed cases reported daily with an average of eight cases per 100,000 population each day.

Those in the rural areas now live in fear as cases also rise with some going to the extent of reporting relatives who are coming from towns to the authorities.

Paxton Tongovona, who is a teacher in Ondangwa, a town in northern Namibia, says he has noticed an increase in the number of people coming from the big cities.

“I have seen an influx of people from the city which makes me very uneasy because most of the cases being recorded in the rural areas are contacts of people travelling from the big cities,” Tongovona said.

He said what is more worrying is that most people in the rural areas are still very relaxed and do not take measures to protect themselves. Enditem