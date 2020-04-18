Feature: Namibian musicians find innovative ways of performing online amid COVID-19 outbreak

WINDHOEK, April 17 (Xinhua) — Namibian musicians, who have been shut out from public performances because of an ongoing countrywide lockdown imposed by government to control the spread of COVID-19, have now adopted innovative ways of performing for their music-starved fans online.

The Namibian musicians joined the international frenzy of artists who are now using social networking sites to do live broadcast performances from the comfort of their home.

Although they are not accruing income from such innovation, a few of them that spoke to Xinhua said it is their way of contributing to Namibians staying at home as they do not need to leave home in search of entertainment.

Popular and well-traveled Namibian Saxophonist Suzy Eises, who had her first live online show at home show courtesy of Goethe-Institute told Xinhua that she is taking advantage of the online platforms to keep herself busy in times of lockdown as well as providing entertainment for her fans who cannot leave home in conformity of the lock down.

The Namibian government has since extended the country wide lockdown to May 4.

“At the moment, online platforms are the only way for us. The only other thing I could do at the moment is just recording new music at home for people to purchase,” said Eises.

She said her constant online performance has also helped her to connect with other international musicians and could be an opportunity to broaden her audience to an international one.

Eises also said that she hopes to use the online presence to structure partnerships with other entertainers globally.

“Online promotions and online marketing is vital because you get to reach a larger market. Local musicians shouldn’t see Namibia as their only market, you have to reach the whole world,” she said.

Namibian Award-winning Jazz maestro Big Ben who had to start another project in Europe in April, said the lockdown has taken away livelihoods from musicians but should not be used as a yardstick for despair.

He said the online performances have created an opportunity for his band to continuously be involved in their act as well as keep relevant.

Big Ben also said Namibian musicians need to continuously look for alternative ways of improving and keeping their art in the public sphere and online performances provide them with such a glorious opportunity.

“As a musician, I have one of the longest running personal websites over 10 years now, okinikini.com, where I sell my music. So that website continues running, I’m trying to see if I can sell a little bit more of my music online,” said Big Ben.

Other Namibian musicians who have also caught the wave of online performances include rising afro pop artist Top Cheri as well as renowned turntable wizard DJ K-Bozz.

“Online performances is the only way we can keep relevant in such times,” said Top Cheri. Enditem