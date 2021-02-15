Feature: Namibians mark Valentine’s Day in distinctive ways during the pandemic

by Ndalimpinga Iita

WINDHOEK, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) — Namibians resorted to unique ways to mark this year’s Valentine’s Day amid COVID-19 protocols including a curfew that ran between 5 a.m. and 10 p.m. for Sunday.

Erastus David from Windhoek, the national capital, and his partner are in a distance relationship, so they organised an online date Sunday.

“We exchanged gifts and listened to good music over a meal virtually to embrace our love,” David said.

For Prosper Shigwedha from Windhoek, buying a gift for his partner was ideal. Usually, the couple would go for dinner at a local restaurant in the evening. Due to the curfew put in place by the Namibian government to curb the spread of COVID-19, however, they opted for other ways to celebrate their love.

“We decided to spend the day indoors, discuss our love and watch a good movie,” he said.

Valentine’s Day also presented enterprising opportunities for business-oriented youth in the country.

Justy Shilunga, who runs Hot Sauce Cafe, a food outlet in Windhoek, offered meals at particular and reduced prices. She promoted the offer on various social media platforms.

“I also did some house calls where I went and cooked for the couples at a fee,” she said.

While Selma Shivute based in the northern part of Namibia sold gift packages themed in Valentine’s colors — red, black and white. The packages were priced between 250 Namibian dollars (about 17 U.S. dollars) to 480 Namibian dollars.

“It was really good observing that many couples want to spoil their loved ones despite the pandemic,” she said.

Some traders also sold items in the local shopping malls. Couples also maximised on the offers.

“My boyfriend and I took a walk in the city center and shop for the gifts together,” said Kim Taati, a Windhoek resident.

Moreover, transformation coaches and advocates of love such as Sarah Vatilifa organised a Valentine’s event themed the heart beat to discuss elements of love, viewed as the organisers’ contribution to the day and spreading unity, love and care in society.

In the interim, local municipalities such as the City of Windhoek and Otjiwarongo Municipality through their social media platforms called on residents to settle outstanding municipal bills of their families and partners on Valentine’s Day as a token of love. Enditem