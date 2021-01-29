Feature: New arrivals improve mood at Schalke

By Oliver Trust

BERLIN, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — In this day and time, it is easy to forget about any given club’s major financial and footballing crisis. But spirits are rising at Schalke 04. The team languishing at the bottom of the Bundesliga is about to sign its fourth new arrival.

After experienced players like Klaas Jan Huntelaar (Ajax), Sead Kolasinac (Arsenal), and William (Wolfsburg) joined the team of coach Christian Gross, a winger is likely to join by the end of the transfer window.

The frenetic activity going on at the moment is more akin to the lead up to the football season and not then middle of a campaign with only 16 rounds of matches left.

It has to be questioned whether the measures are not coming too late. It will need a miracle for them to avoid relegation as the side only collected seven points from 18 games.

Extending the contracts with two business partners, providing six-million-euro immediate aid, appears like an act of desperation when considering the total debt of up to 240 million euros.

It’s more than a bold guess to predict that the club is facing a turbulent future. One of Germany’s oldest clubs, it is danger of disappearing and sinking into oblivion.

The club leaders claim the latest rescue act forms the foundation of an unparalleled survival bid.

To increase its financial options, the club used a smart move to gain money. After the board rejected the straight help of former board member Clemens Tonnies, one of his companies is providing fresh money.

The millionaire left after over a decade in the club after facing bitter opposition from the majority of the supporters. In their eyes, Tonnies is responsible for the club’s financial difficulties as he splashed out money left right and centre without there being any form of control.

Coach Gross claims he is ignoring the troubles surrounding the team and is keeping his players in a bubble to prepare for the weekend’s encounter against rivals Werder Bremen.

The Swiss repeated his dogma, saying: “We are confident of turning things around despite our situation. I can feel the team’s determination to end on a high note at the end of the season.”

Aside from the new arrivals, youngster Matthew Hoppe is causing optimism. The 19-year-old US striker took the opportunity and is now Schalke’s top scorer with five goals.

He has increased Gross’ options upfront as goal-scoring hasn’t been one of the club’s fortes. Only 14 scored goals in 18 games tell the story.

Gross, Schalke’s fourth coach this season, claims the latest matches have improved the mood around his struggling squad.

Statistics don’t look too bad ahead of the away game in Bremen. The Royal Blues could win six of their last 10 games aside from two draws and two defeats.

This time though, three points are necessary to keep Schalke’s spirits alive. While Huntelaar is suffering from a muscle injury and might come off the bench, both Kolasinac and William are fully fit as is striker Hoppe. Enditem