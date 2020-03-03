Feature: Orphanage in southern Morocco hopes to help children live dignified life

RABAT, March 2 (Xinhua) — At the entrance of an orphanage in southern Morocco, two signs are touching: “fill the village with children’s laughter” and “help children live a dignified life.”

Hansjorg Huber, founder of the orphanage and a retired Swiss entrepreneur, told Xinhua that he hopes the children here can regain confidence and dignity, and receive a good education.

The orphanage is named “Children of the Atlas” for its location at the foot of the Atlas Mountains, more than 30 km south of Marrakech, a city in southern Morocco. It covers an area of 14 hectares and currently has 125 children, the youngest of whom was born 40 days ago and the oldest 12 years old.

On both sides of the entrance to the orphanage are buildings such as art gallery, offices, and clinic. There are nearly 100 full-time employees in the orphanage, including administrative staff, medical staff, teachers, babysitters, and gardeners, providing various services for children.

Children here learn Arabic, Berber, French and English. The orphanage also often organizes children to learn yoga in Marrakech, hoping to rebuild their confidence in this way.

Huber said that he hopes that children have a certain degree of understanding of art and that everyone learns to play a musical instrument.

There are 11 dormitories in the orphanage, named after encouraging words such as “love,” “friendship” and “courage.” Each dormitory is divided into two floors, with living room, dining room, kitchen, bathroom and bedroom, with four babysitters working to take care of the children’s diet and living.

The children have established a close relationship with these nannies from nearby villages, and many children call them “mother.”

At present, schools in orphanages provide education for children from kindergarten to primary school.

In addition to multilingual teaching, the school attaches great importance to music and art education. Besides, the orphanage is equipped with a physical therapy center for children with disabilities, so that children can reduce their pain through rehabilitation.

Aya, 11, has lived here for five years. She told Xinhua that she was very happy with her life here and especially enjoyed English and music lessons in school.

Since the creation of the orphanage, it has received a lot of attention. Many volunteers come here to provide services and help for the children.

Marine Richuad, from France, has been volunteering at an orphanage for more than a month.

“This orphanage represents the beauty of humanity,” she said. “I love staying here. It’s full of love. I recommend everyone to stay here for a while.”