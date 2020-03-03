Feature: Palestinian refugees in Lebanon suffer from economic crisis

by Dana Halawi

BEIRUT, March 2 (Xinhua) — Hanadi, a 36-year-old Palestinian woman, can hardly wait to leave Lebanon and settle in a country where she can acquire a nationality and a sense of belonging.

“As Palestinians, in general, we do not feel that we belong here. This feeling is very bad,” Hanadi told Xinhua.

To start with, foreign workers including Palestinians are required to have work permits to work in Lebanon while they are barred from working in at least 25 professions.

This leaves a lot of highly educated Palestinian refugees jobless.

To make things worse, the Lebanese economic and financial crisis that has intensified since the protests that started on October 17 forced an increasing number of Palestinian refugees into unemployment.

Hanadi, who was forced to leave Syria after the civil war to come to Lebanon, said she has applied for immigration to Canada and Europe. The Palestinian woman said she feels, more than ever before, the need to leave Lebanon and settle in a country where she can find a job that fits her qualifications.

The young lady, who has a master’s graduate from the American University in Beirut and years of experience working for multinational companies in Syria, currently volunteers for an NGO in Lebanon at a salary of 900,000 Lebanese pounds (600 U.S. dollars).

“Even the Lebanese cannot find decent jobs nowadays amid the current crisis. How can expect to find one?” the girl said.

Hanadi lives with her mother, her brother and sister in law and their kids in a rented house. But she is the only one who works in the family while her uncle, who works in Saudi Arabia, supports the family with a small sum of money for them to be able to make ends meet.

“I have always wanted to immigrate due to the discrimination we face in Lebanon. But now with the current economic crisis I hope to get an approval on our family’s immigration applications the soonest possible,” she said.

Lebanon has been facing a tough economic and financial situation amid a shortage in U.S. dollar currency and a depreciation of the Lebanese pound along with the increase in inflation by over 40 percent.

Head of the Lebanese-Palestinian Dialogue Committee Hassan Mneimneh assured that Palestinian refugees are the most impacted by the economic crisis in Lebanon given their already fragile situation.

Mneimneh called upon the United Nations Relief and Work Agency (UNRWA) to inform donor countries about the reality of the catastrophic situation facing Palestinian refugees in Lebanon while emphasizing the need to adopt an emergency plan, which responds to these challenges in the short and medium-terms.

The UNRWA provides aid, mostly in the form of education, health care, food security and other essentials, to Palestinians registered as refugees in the West Bank, Gaza Strip, Syria, Lebanon and Jordan.