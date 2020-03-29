Feature: Palestinians draw patterns on facemasks to encourage wearing amid COVID-19

by Sanaa Kamal

GAZA, March 26 (Xinhua) — Two Palestinian painters from the the Gaza Strip draw patterns on medical masks, in order to encourage people to wear them as protective measure amid the COVID-19.

Dergham Qraiqea and Samar Saad have launched the initiative to paint on medical masks, presenting them to the people for free.

They came up with the idea after they noted the majority of people do not wear gloves and facemasks, especially after the rise of cases infected with the new virus in the impoverished coastal enclave.

“We are facing the most dangerous epidemic, which has killed thousands of people around the world in only a few months,” Quraiqea, 23, told Xinhua, as he finished his drawing on one of the masks.

“It is really hurt when you see the people walk in the streets without following the protective measure,” he said, adding that “I establish my initiative, in collaboration with Saad, to persuade people to wear it as soon as possible.”

Quraiqea believes that the blockaded Gaza Strip, which lacks medical supplies and equipment, is facing risk from the virus.

He works about 10 hours a day, drawing on masks patterns such as flowers, smiles, trees, seas, and landscapes.

Meanwhile, Saad seeks to overcome women’s shame of wearing the facemasks in the streets.

She expressed her happiness because she let some Gaza women get rid of their shame and wear gloves and masks. “We have managed to change this perception of some women, especially those who have to go to work,” she said.

“People are afraid of the death wherever,” she said, adding that “we should let our community be optimistic through our initiatives.”

For her part, Ghazal Mahmoud, 25, wore for the first time a facemask. “It is important for us to abide by the protective and precautionary measures to avoid the virus,” she added, noting she will care for her health rather than traditions.

On Wednesday, Gaza Health Ministry reported that seven new cases were infected with COVID-19, adding that all of them are security officers who have contacted with previous cases.

Hamas authorities, which have been ruling the Gaza Strip since 2007, have taken tight precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 in the enclave, a home for two million people.

The total number of infected Palestinians has climbed to 86, including nine in the Gaza Strip and 77 in the West Bank.