Feature: Palestinians injured in anti-Israel protests struggle to restore normal lives

by Sanaa Kamal

GAZA, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) — Sitting in his wheelchair, Jalal Abu Hayya from the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, spends hours in front of a blacksmith machine to cut and form the iron in order to make swords, daggers and iron doors for his customers.

The 40-year-old paraplegic man was wounded in his back by an Israeli soldier in May 14, 2018 while participating in the Great March of Return. He remembered that day which left him paralyzed.

“I participated in the popular demonstrations to raise our voices against the arrogance of Israeli occupation,” he spoke to Xinhua, as he was forming a dagger, adding that “I did not expect to be injured … I was so far from the fence separating the Palestinian youths and Israeli soldiers.”

Abu Hayya spent about a month in a local hospital. “Unfortunately, all the doctors’ attempts were failed. That bullet has turned me into a lifelong disabled person, without any wishes,” he said with a breaking voice.

“I became unemployed and stayed at home without doing any activities,” Abu Hayya spoke to Xinhua, as he formed a sword by using the blacksmith machine.

Yet, the challenge did not break Abu Hayya’s spirit. “Before the injury I was an active person,” he said, adding the he used to work for the civil defense ministry.

He decided to establish his blacksmith’s shop to earn some money, and guarantee a new income for his family.

“I am insisting to continue my life as a positive person even if I will spend my life as a disabled person,” he said.

He earns about 1,200 shekels (about 342.86 U.S. dollars) a month. “This money is good for me to live at a stable level,” he said.

However, Abu Hayya complained about the failure of the Palestinian officials, in West Bank and Gaza Strip, to follow up the injured people’s conditions.

“I am a lucky man. While I managed to restore my life, others who have been wounded, lost their way,” he said.

Meanwhile, Muhanad al-Aswad, lost his right leg after he was injured at the eastern border of Gaza. The father of six also complained about the Palestinian officials’ lack of response to the suffering of the disabled.

“We participated in the popular demonstration to demand our right to live in stability in Gaza Strip,” he said. “It was not only against Israel, but also against our officials who push us into the hell,” he added.

Al-Aswad opened a small booth where he sells tea, coffee, Nescafe and cigarettes. The business is not lucrative, bringing him less than 10 dollars a day. But al-Aswad says he has no choice.

“I have to work to feed my children who suffered a lot as a result of my absence,” he said.

Just like Abu Hayya, al-Aswad also tried to remain optimistic. He plays for the Palestinian National Team for Disabled People. He is also looking forward to having a prosthesis that will enable him to walk again, as he said.

“Thank God, for return me to the life. Nevertheless, I will not participate in the demonstrations anymore. I have to struggle to restore my life as well as the other people,” al-Aswad said as he smiled.

The Great March of Return had been organized by the Palestinian factions every Friday in eastern Gaza Strip close to the border with Israel.

The Israeli soldiers killed about 324 Palestinians, including women and children, and injured more than 18,000 others, according to the latest statistics released by the Ministry of Health.