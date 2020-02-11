Feature: Palestinians show solidarity with China, appreciate Beijing’s efforts to fight coronavirus

by Emad Drimly

GAZA, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) — The Palestinians have shown great solidarity with China as it has been battling the novel coronavirus.

“The Chinese people are making strenuous efforts to put an end to the coronavirus and prevent its spread outside its borders,” Adnan Samara, head of the Ramallah-based Palestinian-Chinese Association, has told Xinhua.

Samara said that China has taken precautionary measures and performed its duty to fight the virus and that no other countries could act in a better way than China has been doing.

Speaking of some countries’ defamation against China over the novel coronavirus, Samara said that it would not tarnish China’s image in the world, especially in Palestine.

“The Palestinian people are confident that China will defeat this disease in the near future,” Samara added.

On social media, the Palestinians praised the Chinese government for its efforts to combat the virus and prevent its spread abroad.

They expressed in their posts and comments their confidence in China’s capability to put the situation under control, urging the international community to join hands with China.

China has shown great transparency, undertaken unprecedented measures, shared all the findings about the virus with the world swiftly, their posts and tweets read.

They also said that China has been committed to cooperating with other countries to evacuate their nationals, and has been doing its utmost to protect foreign nations.

Ahmed Nassar, an engineer who had lived in China for nearly four years and left the country a short time ago, said he wants to travel to China as soon as possible “to show solidarity with its great people.”

Nassar criticized “the deliberate media intimidation about the repercussions of the epidemic” in China, saying that it only aims to “weaken the Chinese economy.”

Meanwhile, the Palestinians voiced their support for a campaign launched by the Palestinian community in China to collect donations. The money will be used to purchase medical masks, medical equipment and protective clothing for doctors in China, especially in Wuhan.

Some Palestinians and Arabs residing in China said that in face of the fatal epidemic, all Chinese people are playing their respective roles in an organized and responsible manner out of a sense of responsibility towards themselves, others and their nation.

Chinese Ambassador to Palestine Guo Wei praised the Palestinian leadership for its support to the Chinese government and people against the coronavirus.

The Chinese ambassador said that no infections have been reported in Palestine so far, noting that China will continue to cooperate with the Palestinian people to prevent the spread of the virus.