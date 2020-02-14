Feature: Saudi Arabia to aid China against coronavirus

by Xinhua writer Tu Yifan

RIYADH, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) — Several international companies will join the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) to provide China with medical equipment and supplies to combat the COVID-19 outbreak.

The contracts signed between the companies and the KSRelief on Thursday include the provision of 1,159 medical devices, 300,000 N95-standard masks, 1,000 protective suits and other important materials that are used in such crisis, following Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud’s recent directives.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, general supervisor of KSRelief, said King Salman’s immediate response reflects the strong relationship and the depth of historical friendship between Saudi Arabia and China.

“Saudi Arabia is always aiming to support stability and sustainable development in the world,” Al-Rabeeah said, noting that the idea shows the Kingdom’s pioneering humanitarian role in fighting crisis facing other countries and communities.

China is a friend of Saudi Arabia, and the Saudi side is looking to give all their support to China and hopes it will help the people in China, Dr. Salah Al Mazroui, assistant KSRelief general supervisor, told Xinhua.

The timely aid will surely help the medical staff and people in Wuhan and other affected areas, which reflects the sincere friendship of the Saudi government and people towards the Chinese government and people, Chinese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Chen Weiqing said when attending the ceremony.

Chen stressed that public health security bears on the shared future of mankind in the era of globalization, and the strong measures taken by China are not only to protect the lives and health of the Chinese citizens, but also a contribution to ensuring world public health security.

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics is among the international companies that inked the contracts with KSRelief. Willian Yan, Mindray’s general manager, told Xinhua that they responded to this aid project “in the first place.”

“We did our best to finalize the items and quantity of the delivery within a very short period and provide equipment that is urgently needed in critical care, such as ventilators, defibrillators and infusion pumps. This is also our responsibility as a company to the country and the people,” Yan said.

Before the signing ceremony, a video recorded by the Chinese embassy and Chinese companies in the Kingdom was presented, in which they thanked Saudi Arabia for providing medical assistance to confront the epidemic.

The Chinese side also prepared two traditional calligraphy works as a gift to Al-Rabeeah.

With the firm support of the friends in Saudi Arabia and all over the world, we will win the final battle against the epidemic, Chen said.

“There is always a kind of support that moves us,” he said.