Feature: Successful garment shop in Israeli Arab city breaks down ethnic, religious barriers

by Keren Setton

JERUSALEM, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) — T&E Zaeid Zaeid, a large and bustling boutique in the predominantly Arab city of Shfaram in northern Israel, was inaugurated just a few months ago, after years of development from a smaller shop down the street.

However, what characterizes the shopping complex is neither its rare-sight area of 2,000 square meters nor its ability to fully satisfy the fashion demands from the growing clientele, but its function as a meeting point of all walks of life regardless of their political, ethnic and religious background.

“The language of fashion crosses sectors. It crosses ethnic groups, and knows how to unite everyone in one place,” said Zaeid Zaeid, owner of T&E Zaeid Zaeid who is great believer in the power of fashion as an eraser of divisions.

Zaeid, 39, is a Christian resident of Shfaram. In his shop, Christian, Muslim and Jewish employees and customers mingle and share opinions, with both Arabic and Hebrew heard from the aisles.

Countless words can be said on the delicate relations between Arabs and Jews in Israel. In times of tension, voices are often heard calling on Jews to boycott Arab businesses.

“People who say that are completely disconnected from reality. The reality in the country is completely harmonious. The sectors are completely combined,” Zaeid told Xinhua.

But the Arab retailer had ever a stereotype to overcome before his boutique is able to cater to the diverse clients.

“People avoided coming here because they didn’t perceive Arabs as being able to provide high fashion,” said Zaeid. “I had to promote a story that said this is a unique place like Paris.”

Liraz Maman, a Jewish customer who would get married in two months, was trying on a wedding dress in front of a mirror, in the company of her mother and other family members.

“It is just prejudice. I’m pleasantly surprised,” said Maman. “There is great style here.”

“Fashion does overcome boundaries as the common, happy goal of finding clothing for a special occasion brings people together,” Zaeid explained.

Tzofnat, who came to T&E Zaeid Zaeid from the southern Israeli city of Beersheba, said it is a natural choice for her family to shop in this northern Arab city.

“Arab, Jewish or Christian, it doesn’t matter. As soon as we have a common interest, we buy. And they have excellent products,” Tzofnat said.

Shoshi Cohen brought her daughters to Shfaram all the way from Jerusalem to find dresses for an upcoming wedding.

The two-hour trip proved a success for Cohen, who said she would bring the male members of her family to the shop to buy suits.

“It completely changed my opinion … There are stereotypes. But when I arrived here … I really understood it’s all nonsense,” said Maya Cohen, a Jewish model who works at the shop.

“Everyone is here in one place because everyone has a happy occasion,” said the owner Zaeid.