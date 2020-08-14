Feature: Youth turn to resource centres, libraries for knowledge, console amid COVID-19

by Ndalimpinga Iita

WINDHOEK, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) — With most schools and educational institutions closed due to increasing cases of COVID-19 in Namibia, the youth in the Namibian capital, Windhoek are turning to libraries and resource centres for knowledge acquisition and counsel.

Frieda Ndapewa, a student at a local tertiary institution, visited the resource center Thursday. Ndapewa, who lives in an informal settlement, said she had tasks to complete but had no access to reliable internet and electricity in the slum.

“I prefer to come to the resource center. Not only to access the internet and books but because my home setting in the shack is not conducive,” she said.

According to Ndapewa, the library environment has significantly contributed to her progression.

“I concentrate better and complete more tasks per the set targets,” she added.

She is not the only one. For Thomas David, the resource center in Windhoek has become a hub for all COVID-19 related information.

“Further, in these unpredictable times, I am also researching tips on how to start a business. I am busy with market research, looking at innovative ways of conducting business in this era,” he said.

Namutenya Hamwaalwa, a deputy director for National Libraries and Archives Services in the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture, said that there is a growing demand for libraries and conducive space for learning as most tertiary institutions closed amid COVID-19.

“Libraries remain instrumental for acquiring knowledge, improving communication skills and provide a conducive environment. The demand is also a demonstration that the existence of the libraries and their resources/facilities is of great prerequisite to the public members, researchers, students,” Hamwaalwa said.

Meanwhile, to promote hygiene and ensure safety, the ministry has since put various measures in place for the operationalization and opening of libraries and resource centers.

These include re-arranging portable seats to keep a meter or more distance in accordance with the World Health Organization protocols of social-distancing.

Accordingly, all visitors, permitted entry in limited numbers, are all expected to wear masks at all times before entering the building and for the entire duration while inside libraries.

“The visitors are also expected to sanitize or wash hands before entering. As well, they complete an attendance register to be easily traced in case of any detected contamination,” Hamwaalwa said.

It is measures such as those that also put many library users at ease.

“Although any environment entered or visited presents a high risk, the safety measures to an extent makes me comfortable to visit,” said Ndapewa.

In the meantime, David said that the resource center has also served as a counsellor. It is therapeutic coming to the library. It soothes me and helps me deal with anxiety. Visiting the library, will, in the long run, enrich my comprehensive resource on diverse issues,” he said.

The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture has about 61 public libraries, 17 specialized or resource centers and 493 school libraries countrywide. Enditem