Feature:Local volunteers bridge health information gaps in Namibia amid COVID-19

by Ndalimpinga Iita

WINDHOEK, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) — Community volunteers educating the public on COVID-19 are bridging health information gaps amid a surge of misinformation about the pandemic.

Wearing a mask and standing at a distance, Francina Kandume explained to an elderly in Tsumeb town in northern Namibia, on how to take precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We explain and demonstrate to the community members how to wear masks properly, social distance and also issue pamphlets for more information,” she said on Friday.

Kandume, a youth from the area, is volunteering on a programme initiated by a local political constituency councillor, Gottlieb Ndjendjela. The volunteer team comprises of nurses, teachers and community members.

According to Kandume, she decided to offer her time and skills after observing that most people were not consistently adhering to the health regulations and protocols in public places.

While the Namibian government has put stringent measures and health regulations to curb the spread of COVID-19, people in some sectors of society continue to violate the health regulations, said Ester Muinjangue, deputy Minister of Health and Social Services.

According to the deputy minister, this was due to ignorance, misinformation, and fake news circulation via social media platforms.

The 25-day campaign aims to complement government efforts in re-enforcing health regulations and preventative measures, said Ndjendjela.

“The constituency office realized that COVID-19 pandemic is killing and infecting many people. The office decided to embark on an awareness campaign to inform the community on the danger of COVID-19. Our efforts are really about ensuring a healthier community,” Ndjendjela said.

The afore-mentioned is not the only voluntary programme. More offices and community members across the country teamed up to roll out awareness campaigns.

At Ohangwena region in the northern part of Namibia, volunteers from the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology and the Ministry of Health and Social Services teamed up. They embarked on an awareness programme in the region.

Angolo Angolo, chief health programme officer in the Ministry of Health and Social Services, said that the campaign mainly targeted socialization places.

“Through the campaign, we focused on demystifying and countering misinformation in remote communities,” Angolo said.

The campaign has yielded positive results, with locals generally aware of the health regulations.

“This is evident in the non-verbal gestures such as wearing masks and social distancing. Some places of gathering also set up tippy taps for handwashing. We also did a test, and many dwellers scored well,” he said.

In the interim, locals and community members reached through the campaigns have embraced the voluntary efforts, sharing the information learned with others.

“I learned the correct way of wearing a mask, washing my hands thoroughly and consistently keeping a safe distance. I apply all these when I get a visitor in my homestead, which I was not doing before the officials came here,” said David Newaka, a resident of the Ohangwena region.

Traders at local informal trading areas also set up tippy taps for clients, which were not there before the public awareness campaigns. Enditem