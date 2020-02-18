Fed-up neighbour leaves anonymous note to Queensland mum about her disabled child’s ‘squealing’

A fed-up neighbour has sparked outrage after sending an anonymous note to a mother about her disabled child’s constant ‘high-pitched squealing’.

The threatening letter told the Queensland mother if she did not get a handle on the screaming, the neighbour would start keeping a ‘daily noise diary’ which would then be sent to the council.

‘While we understand children can be noisy at times, for many months the screaming has gotten worse,’ the letter sent earlier this week read.

The note addressed simply from ‘your neighbour’ said the situation had worsened and was causing fatigue among fellow residents as well as impacting their daily lives.

‘Council noise complaint policy outlines it is appropriate … this noise issue and complaint be brought to your attention to improve this,’ the neighbour added.

‘Should this not occur, (the) council then requests a daily noise diary, with noise decibels sent to them as part of this noise complaint.

‘They will get in touch and may issue a noise fine.’

Sharing the letter online, its furious recipient asked other members of a Facebook support group how to keep her cool in response to the complaint.

‘Please give me an idea how to respond correctly to this letter without using the colourful words I’m thinking of,’ the mother said.

Many users of the group where the letter was published sided with the mother, saying she could not be expected to control her disabled child.

Another added: ‘I would respond with the disability discrimination act. Print it out and put it in an envelope and stick it in mail boxes. People are awful.’

One social media user said it was none of her neighbour’s business to know the details of her child’s disability and to call the council herself.

‘It’s none of their business unless you want them to know,’ they said.