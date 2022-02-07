Federal agents seized two luxury Bahamas cruise ships, trapping hundreds of elderly passengers in ‘freezing’ cold lines for hours.

Feds seize two luxury Bahamas cruise ships, trapping hundreds of elderly passengers in ‘freezing’ cold lines for hours.

After their owners failed to pay their bills, two luxury cruise ships were seized, leaving elderly passengers in the freezing cold for hours.

The Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony were detained after a fuel supplier claimed Crystal Cruises owed it millions of dollars, and both are currently off-loading passengers in the Bahamas.

The Crystal Symphony was scheduled to return to Florida after a two-week Caribbean cruise, but was instead diverted to Bimini, Bahamas, after a judge issued an arrest warrant for the ship.

Its sister ship was also ferried to Fort Lauderdale after being turned away from Aruba while on a world cruise.

However, reports have surfaced of elderly passengers being left out in the cold as they disembark the Crystal Serenity in the middle of next week.

After saying goodbye to the “magnificent crew,” passenger Allyn Jaffrey Shulman wrote on Facebook that “we walked to the ferry and we waited for two hours.”

“I looked out the window and saw the Rabbi and his wife standing in the freezing cold in a line that was not moving.”

“When Werner and Norma arrived, they were almost completely frozen.

The ferry ride took another two hours.”

“Hundreds of travelers in the cold, in long lines, no reps, no help for the older passengers, including my grandparents,” photographer Daniel Dreifuss tweeted.

“We were stuck in the freezing cold for over two hours!” he continued, “and then another three hours between the ferry and the bus line!”

Last month, the cruise ships’ fuel supplier, Peninsula Petroleum Far East, filed a complaint in Florida seeking an arrest warrant under US law.

Following an order from a federal district court judge in Miami, both vessels have been barred from entering US ports.

When a vessel approaches the American coast, the order allows US Marshals to board it and take control.

Meanwhile, passengers on the Crystal Endeavor disembarked in Ushuaia, Argentina, on Friday due to an unpaid bill.

“At this time, we are unable to comment on pending legal matters,” Crystal Cruises spokesman Vance Gulliksen said.

“The cruises on the Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony ended last month, and there are no passengers onboard.”

